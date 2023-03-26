Adele plans Las Vegas Strip concert film in June return

Superstar is expected to announce several more concert dates.

Adele is shown on opening night of "Weekends With Adele" at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Get ready for more Adele on the Strip.

The superstar ended speculation about her future at the Colosseum, telling her crowd Saturday night she would be back in June.

“Playing to 4,000 people for 34 dates is not enough, and I know that,” she told her sold-out audience. “So I am coming back for a few weeks in June, and I’m going to release it to make sure anyone who wants to see this show can see it.”

Predictably, the crowd went ape.

Adele added that she will be back again in August and into the fall. We expect a formal announcement Sunday morning that she will return June 16-17 (which we have previously reported) and continue performing for several months.

The series’ duration could rival her entire “Weekends With Adele” run, which covered those 34 dates from last November through Saturday night’s show.

The live recordings would be banked during the three-week opening in the Colosseum’s schedule running from the end of Jerry Seinfeld’s two-night run on June 10, through Garth Brooks’ return July 6. August, September and October are open on the Colosseum schedule.

Attempts to seek comment from Live Nation reps Saturday were unsuccessful. Live Nation is the exclusive booking partner with Caesars Entertainment at the Colosseum.

The extension is scheduled to cover November’s Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, as tickets to her performances are offered in Caesars Entertainment’s $5 million “Emperor Package.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

