Adele reportedly in Zappos Theater talks; Colosseum still open

Adele on stage to accept the award for Album of the Year at the Brit Awards 2022 in London Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Adele’s idling residency is leading to more widespread reporting that she is considering a show outside of the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

TMZ has posted that the sidelined superstar is “close to finalizing a deal” at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort. Citing unnamed sources with knowledge of the singer’s plans, the celebrity news pub says Adele would fill dates beginning this summer through the end of the year. This is so she can follow through with plans to have a baby with her boyfriend, super agent Rich Paul, in 2023.

Staging an Adele show at Zappos Theater in the summer would be a massive challenge, to put it mildly. The theater’s schedule is busy through the summer, with just a few dates open between the July 15 Rise Against show and John Legend’s return Aug. 5.

“(Adele) and her team are in serious talks with the people over at Planet Hollywood, and will do the show at Zappos Theater — barring any unforeseen setbacks,” the report states. Unforeseen setbacks is how we arrived here, of course, as Adele canceled her residency in January because of COVID-related operational setbacks.

Reps from Caesars Entertainment, which owns Zappos Theater and the Colosseum, and promoter Live Nation have not returned requests for comment.

TMZ notes that Adele would receive a higher percentage of ticket revenue at Zappos, because it has a higher seating capacity at 7,000. The room’s top capacity is actually 6,800 when the balcony is open. The room is about 4,600 for most residency shows, opened only occasionally to meet demand.

As it is, Adele’s digital promotional signage is still displayed inside Caesars, in rotation at the Colosseum entrance, and also outside on its Strip-facing marquee. The show is still listed, with no performance dates, on Caesars Palace’s official website. The Colosseum schedule is still open from Morrissey’s “Viva Moz Vegas” residency closing July 9 to the opening of “Rod Stewart: The Hits” on Sept. 23.

Adele reportedly has shaken up her creative team, hiring industry veteran Kim Gavin (who has worked extensively with the British pop band Take That and is also on the upcoming Rolling Stones’ 60th anniversary tour) to replace the highly regarded Es Devlin as set designer, a way to restart her stalled “Weekends With Adele” show.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.