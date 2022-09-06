Adele shows her ‘EGO,’ but is she married?

An ad announcing “Weekends With Adele” residency on the marquee at Caesars Palace on the Strip in Las Vegas Monday, July 25, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Adele posted a photo of her Emmy Award on Sunday. But fans are more interested in what seems a clue indicating she and her boyfriend, Rich Paul, are married.

Due to open “Weekends With Adele” at the Colosseum at Caesars on Nov. 18, Adele won an Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) for “One Night Only” on CBS. The trophy was for the edited telecast of her show at Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles.

The award was announced at the first night of the ceremonies, held at Microsoft Theater in L.A. Adele received the trophy at home Sunday.

But there might be a visual Easter egg in the background of her photo. Shown just behind the award is a personalized box reading “The Paul’s.” The box looks like a Scrabble-style game. The nameplate is the type you would find at a group function.

The surname is, of course, prominent sports agent Rich Paul’s. This has led sharp-eyed, social-media followers to question the couple’s marital status. The post has drawn about 2.9 million likes on Instagram, an additional 40,000 on Twitter.

Several followers posted such messages as “The Paul’s … is you married!?!” and, simply, “The Paul’s” with that lovey-dovey emoji with hearts as eyes. Adele and Paul have been a public couple for about a year. Both have expressed interest in starting a family, with the singer saying she plans to have a baby in 2023. But they have not reported to be married.

Adele is now an Emmy, Grammy and Oscar winner. She’s won an Academy Award for the “Skyfall” bond theme, and also 15 Grammys leading to her Grammy Award. Adele played off the acronym, “Trust me to officially have an EGO ��.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.