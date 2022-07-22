Adele’s Strip residency expected to open in November

Adele’s Las Vegas residency is reportedly set for a Nov. 18 launch, and a running through Feb. 24, according to an unofficial Twitter page.

Adele performs on stage at the Brit Awards 2022 in London Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Adele’s residency is reportedly set for a Nov. 18 launch, and a running through Feb. 24. These specifics have been posted on the @AdeleResidency Twitter page (along with screen grabs of Ticketmaster’s start and closing nights for the show).

The Twitter account is not an official platform for Adele or the production.

However, independent sourcing indicates the series will possibly be announced early next week. The shows will reportedly be held at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, as originally planned for “Weekends With Adele.”

Our best independent intel is the shows will indeed launch in November and continue into December.

Also, expect several additional performances to be added to the original set of 24. Those shows would need to be onsale through in August.

Concert promoter Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment, which owns the Colosseum, have not responded to requests for comment.

The reports further state the performances will take a three-week break through the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

The recording superstar has consistently said she plans to restart the production, after halting the series on Jan. 20, a day before she was to premiere.

She has since reportedly dropped her famous set designer Es Devlin, replacing her with industry vet Kim Gavin, who partnered with and has worked with British pop group Take That and is also on the Rolling Stones’ 60th anniversary tour.

Since the postponement, Adele’s vast set pieces and equipment have been taken out of the hotel, the venue’s stagehands laid off through September, and dates in November-December held for her return.

All of it is reportedly part of a documentary about Adele’s relationship with star sports agent Rich Paul, and her Vegas stage show.

This month, prior to her two Hyde Park shows on July 2-3, Adele told BBC radio said she “definitely felt everyone’s disappointment” upon after postponing the series. The 34-year-old headliner described her feelings as “devastated.”

“I was frightened about letting them down and I thought I could pull it together and make it work, and I couldn’t,” she said. “I stand by that decision. I don’t think any other artist would have done what I did, and I think that is why it was such a massive, massive story.”

