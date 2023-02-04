63°F
Kats

Adele’s Super Bowl interest: Rihanna, and not much else

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 4, 2023 - 12:45 pm
 
Updated February 4, 2023 - 1:15 pm
Adele is shown on opening night of "Weekends With Adele" at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on ...
Adele is shown on opening night of "Weekends With Adele" at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats
Adele performs on stage at the Brit Awards 2022 in London Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (Photo by Joel ...
Adele performs on stage at the Brit Awards 2022 in London Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Adele has made her Super Bowl game plan public.

The Colosseum headliner told a fan at Friday night’s she would attend the game — conditionally.

“I’m going, just for Rihanna,” Adele said. Of the outcome of the game, the superstar said, in effect, “I don’t really give a freaking, flying (care),” using customarily saltier language.

The Kansas City Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Rihanna is headlining. the halftime show — sorry, the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Adele does have a peripheral major-sports interest through her boyfriend, Rich Paul. The super-agent reps NBA stars John Wall, Dejonte Murray, Zach Levine, Darius Garland, Draymond Green, Anthony Davis and Ben Simmons, among many other high-profile pro-sports clients.

Superstars’ weekender

Adele is set to perform again Saturday night at the Colosseum, and has confirmed she will attend Sunday’s Grammy Awards show. The ceremony will air live from Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, airing on CBS and streaming live and on-demand on Paramount+.

Adele is expected to sit in the front row, next to Lizzo, according to social-media pics of the theater’s seating chart.

After a one-off telecast from MGM Grand Garden in 2022, this year’s Grammys will be spiced Sunday by the competition between Adele and Beyoncé. The two icons are in contention for several awards, including Record of the Year. Adele’s “Easy On Me,” is up against Beyoncé’s dance anthem “Break My Soul,” from her latest album, “Renaissance.”

Both songs have enjoyed critical and commercial success.

Beyoncé also just announced her U.S. tour, with a stop at Allegiant Stadium on Aug. 26.

Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan registration for the Las Vegas date, categorized in Group A of three groups, closed Friday. Fans are to receive e-mails informing them if they were selected to purchase tickets. Those who were selected will receive an access code for the sale.

Ticketing will begin Monday, beginning with an exclusive presale to members of Beyoncé’s BeyHive fan club. We are optimistic this Ticketmaster protocol will go smoother than Taylor Swift’s on sale, demand for which collapsed the ticket-sellers website and sparked Congressional hearings.

PodKats! Episodes

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

