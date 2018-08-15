Aerosmith announces residency on Las Vegas Strip

Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs at the start of the fourth day of the Professional Bull Riders World Finals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. The band announced Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, that "Aerosmith: Deuces Are Wild" would kick off April 6 at the Park Theater. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Steven Tyler made it clear this morning.

“We’re gonna do Vegas.”

Well, let’s do it then.

Aerosmith has made it official. The band is opening a residency at The Park Theater at Park MGM on April 6 . The “Aerosmith: Deuces Are Wild” run was announced Wednesday morning on NBC’s “Today” show.

The 18 shows run on select dates in April, June and July. Tickets range from $75 to $750 and go on sale to the general public Aug. 24.

All four band members were on hand for today’ s “Today” announcement, including guitarists Joe Perry and Brad Whitford, bassist Tom Hamilton and drummer Joey Kramer. The band has sold more than 150 million albums and won eight Grammys. The band’s hit collection features such classics as “Dream On,” “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing,” ”Janie’s Got a Gun” and “Walk This Way.”

“Deuces Are Wild” celebrates the band’s 50th anniversary.

“First we’re gonna move there,” Tyler, the famed front man, told Hoda Kotb on “Today.” “Then, we’re gonna shop there.”

Perry, who twice remarked about the upcoming residency in interviews in December and again last week, said, “We wanna bring a show in there that we really can’t do on the road on a regular tour. We want a show that will still be Aerosmith and have all the guts of Aerosmith, but will have a whole other element to it.”

Added Kramer, “As soon as you walk into Park Theater, you’re going to walk into Aerosmith world.”

Park Theater has been percolating with announcements of top-tier headliners this year. Lady Gaga has rolled out the dates of her “Enigma” series, which opens Dec. 28 and runs for 26 shows (for starters) through November 2019. Queen + Adam Lambert’s “Crown Jewels” residency runs for 10 dates in September beginning Sept. 1.

Aerosmith performed the hits “Love in an Elevator” and “Sweet Emotion” in its live appearance on “Today.” Both songs are naturals for the “Dueces Are Wild” residency.

Tyler promised the band is ready for Vegas.

“We’re going to keep it raw,” he said. “It’s going to be beautiful, we’re going to rock out and we’re going to use some special effects we haven’t used before.”

And from Perry, “The residency thing is a whole different trip.”

