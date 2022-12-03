Aerosmith cancels Las Vegas show with Steven Tyler ‘unwell’

Aerosmith front man Steven Tyler called out of Friday’s show at Dolby Live at Park MGM. The legendary vocalist is feeling “unwell,” according to a statement from the band on social media.

Steven Tyler performs during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Steven Tyler and Joe Perry perform during the return of "Deuces Are Wild" at Dolby Live at Park MGM on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (Ross Halpin)

Aerosmith front man Steven Tyler called out of Friday’s show at Dolby Live at Park MGM on the Strip.

The legendary vocalist is feeling “unwell,” according to a statement from the band on social media. The message was posted about two hours before showtime.

The show will be made up Monday night. Aerosmith ends its “Deuces Are Wild” Strip residency after performances Thursday and Dec. 11.

“It is with great disappointment that we are forced to cancel tonight’s show in Las Vegas due to Steven feeling unwell and unable to perform,” the band posted, adding that Tyler would return Monday.

In June, the band canceled dates through July as Tyler had entered a treatment program after relapsing on pain medication following foot surgery.

Tyler is the second entertainment legend to call out of a Vegas show this week. Barry Manilow postponed his Thursday show at Westgate because of a minor heart episode. He performed the make-up show Friday afternoon.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.