Aerosmith cancels Vegas dates as Tyler heads to treatment

Aerosmith has announced that Steven Tyler is back in addiction treatment after relapsing following foot surgery.

Joe Perry, left, and Steven Tyler of Aerosmith are shown on opening night of the band's "Deuces Are Wild" residency at Park Theater at Park MGM, April 6, 2019. (Katarina Benzova)

Steven Tyler, left, and Joe Perry of Aerosmith perform at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Steven Tyler, left, and Joe Perry of Aerosmith are shown on opening night of the band's "Deuces Are Wild" residency at Park Theater at Park MGM, April 6, 2019. (Katarina Benzova)

Steven Tyler is headed for treatment as Aerosmith has pulled out of its June and July dates at Dolby Live.

Tyler has slipped in his ongoing addiction recovery. The band issued a statement Tuesday saying the 73-year-old rock icon had relapsed in his long-running effort to stay sober.

The band’s announcement: “After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery.”

Tyler’s manager Larry Rudolph said Wednesday, “The announcement speaks for itself.”

Thank you for your understanding and for your support for Steven during this time. If you purchased your tickets via Ticketmaster, you will be refunded and will receive an email shortly with details, otherwise please contact your point of purchase for information on refunds. pic.twitter.com/1nuUc5Gj1j — Aerosmith (@Aerosmith) May 24, 2022

Eight dates from June 17-July 8 have been knocked off the schedule. Sept. 14 is the next on sale date.

The band is planning to be back on stage in September and will provide scheduling updates as Tyler works his way back to full health. Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster will be refunded. Otherwise, ticket-holders are directed to contact officials at the point of purchase.

From the band: “We are devastated that we have inconvenienced so many of you, especially our most loyal fans who often travel great distances to experience our shows.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.