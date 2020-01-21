Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer sues band for shutting him out

Joey Kramer, Aerosmith’s drummer for 50 years, is suing the band for preventing him from returning to the stage.

An original member of the legendary rock band, Kramer has not been onstage since April in the band’s “Deuces Are Wild” residency at Park Theater. His last reported appearance with the band was April 19. In that time, the band stated he suffered unspecified injuries.

A statement in April referred to a shoulder injury. Unconfirmed reports have surfaced that he also might have suffered an ankle injury.

Drum tech John Douglas has filled in for Kramer since the spring.

In documents obtained by celeb website TMZ, Kramer is claiming the band is preventing him from returning to the stage. A member of Aerosmith since 1970, Kramer was instead required to audition to a “click track” without any of the other band members present.

According to published reports, Kramer agreed to play the audition. He said he delivered a good performance, but his bandmates disagreed and said his performance “did not have enough energy.”

Kramer further claims he was ready to return by the fall. Nonetheless, Douglas has continued to perform in his place.

This is the first such audition process enacted by the band. The dispute arrives just days before Aerosmith is due to appear on Sunday night’s Grammy Awards telecast.

Kramer and Steven Tyler originally met in high school. Their long personal and professional relationship is recounted in the band’s 30-minute documentary video played before each show at Park Theater. Kramer is also the member who came up with the band’s name.

Nonetheless, fans have noted the two bickering onstage, with Tyler enforcing his perfectionism as front man. The two reportedly exchanged words just before final bows at the April 16 performance, as the band closed with a choppy “Walk This Way.” Tyler re-introduced Kramer with, “On the drums, I love him like a brother, though he may not think so, Joey the (expletive) Kramer!”

