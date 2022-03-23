Aerosmith ends 2½-year pause with Strip return

Aerosmith is marking its 50th anniversary with 24 shows this year in their “Deuces Are Wild” production show.

Joe Perry and Steven Tyler of Aerosmith are shown on opening night of the band's "Deuces Are Wild" residency at Park Theater at Park MGM on Saturday, April 6, 2019. (Katarina Benzova)

Steven Tyler of Aerosmith is shown on opening night of the band's "Deuces Are Wild" residency at Park Theater at Park MGM on Saturday, April 6, 2019. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Aerosmith is celebrating No. 50 with 24.

The legendary rockers relaunch their “Deuces Are Wild” production show at Dolby Live at Park MGM on June 17, with a total of two dozen shows running through Dec. 11. The band is celebrating its 50th anniversary and also performing with the new Dolby Atmos sound system that was installed in the theater, which has been renamed from Park Theater.

Front man Steven Tyler said in a statement, “The only rust at Dolby Live is going to be on our van in the lobby! We are locked, cocked and loaded!”

Tickets start at $75 (not including fees) and are on sale 10 a.m. March 31 at ticketmaster.com/aerosmith. The band opened its Strip residency in April 2019 and most recently performed in Vegas in February 2020.

“Cryin’,” “Love In an Elevator,” “Back In The Saddle” and “Dream On” have rocked the room. Tyler and guitar great Joe Perry take to a catwalk above the crowd, and the band rocks to giant inflatable figures for “Toys In The Attic.”

The band plans to return its museum of historic items, including that van to which Tyler refers. The band drove the van to its first gigs and parked at the theater entrance. The onstage fan experience is coming back, too. The VIP On Stage THX-Perience allows fans to occupy standing areas and bleacher seats at either side of the stage, with walk-up bars and pinball machines on the scene.

