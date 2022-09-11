Aerosmith gears up for Dolby Live with record-setting show at Fenway

Aerosmith is celebrating its 50th birthday (well, 52nd) with a return to Dolby Live.

Aerosmith performs for a record crowd of 38,700 at Fenway Park in Boston on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2022. (Nick Whitehouse)

Aerosmith put on an fiery warm-up show for its return to Dolby Live at Park MGM. If a record-setting concert crowd at Fenway Park can be termed a “warm up.”

The legendary rock band returned to their Boston roots Thursday night, drawing 38,700 to the Red Sox’ fabled ballpark. The show was a celebration of the band’s 50th anniversary, though it’s actually its 52nd (COVID delayed the formal concert and party).

That attendance mark is a record for tickets sold for a show Fenway, surpassing Lady Gaga’s 37,200 for her “Chromatica Ball” show Aug. 19. Both acts are headliners at Park MGM.

Aerosmith returns to Dolby Live on Wednesday, kicking off an eight-show series reviving its “Deuces Are Wild” residency. The opener is its first Vegas show since February 2020. Along with the Fenway Park show, where fans went wild to welcome back their hometown idols, Aerosmith played Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor last Sunday.

As always, the key to Aerosmith is Steven Tyler, back from a stint in rehab and reportedly tearing it up anew onstage. The 74-year-old front man was invigorated by the crowd’s energy in Boston. Highlights of that show included such shout-along staples as “Back in the Saddle,” “Sweet Emotion” and “Same Old Song and Dance.”

The band also pulled out the deep cut “Mama Kin.” They revived “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing,” a favorite in “Deuces Wild.” Owing to theatrics, Tyler took to the top of Fenway’s iconic Green Monster for “Dream On.”

Dolby Live doesn’t have such a stage effect. But there’s a catwalk that hasn’t been used in, oh, 2 1/2 years.

“The Beat Goes On” … or will it?

Cher is the only pre-pandemic headliner at Park MGM who has not announced plans to restart her Vegas residency. The decision is reportedly, entirely up to her. The feeling around the theater is she would no doubt be welcomed back, and she is leaning toward a return. Look at 2023 for that to happen.

For what it’s worth …

Lady Gaga’s show at Dodger Stadium was captured “for a commercial video recording/photographing,” according to signs outside the venue entrance. I have had an idea to record “Jazz + Piano” at Dolby Live, too, for a concert film. I’m sure I’m not alone in this.

Mas Sammy!

A few weeks ago, we felt Sammy Hagar would have announced his next dates at The Strat Theater. But he’s not booked this year. There is no plan to have him return before 2023, which remains a possibility but not a certainty. So ration your cans of Sammy’s Beach Bar Cocktail until further notice.

Good times for Wallace

George Wallace, still in a genuine hiatus from performing in Las Vegas, took part in the “Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music And Laughter” special in L.A. on Friday. Lear’s birthday tribute airs Sept 22 on ABC. Stars participating include Jennifer Aniston, Jimmy Kimmel, Amy Poehler and Octavia Spencer, with more to be announced.

We pounded Dramamine then drove a golf cart in circles 'til we came up with a show. That's how over 88% of series start and 62% of movies and whatnot. pic.twitter.com/EBYtG6J9g8 — George Wallace (@MrGeorgeWallace) September 7, 2022

While honoring Lear’s past, Wallace has become part of his present. The comic actor is a lead character in Lear’s first project in more than a decade, “Clean Slate.” The comedy series has been ordered for Amazon Freeve. This is the ad-supported streaming service formerly known as IMDb TV.

Wallace says the idea was hatched as he and Lear tooled around in a golf cart. The comic posted on Twitter, “We pounded Dramamine then drove a golf cart in circles ‘til we came up with a show. That’s how over 88% of series start and 62% of movies and whatnot.” Wallace texted Saturday that Lear told him, “Welcome to the family,” when the series was green-lit.

No launch or shooting schedule for “Clean Slate” has been reported. Wallace is to play a car-wash owner named Henry, whose estranged child returns to his home in Alabama after 17 years. Henry is coming to terms with the fact that his adult offspring, played by Desiree Cox, is a trans woman.

As the series takes shape, Wallace is keeping a busy performance schedule, with shows in L.A. on Saturday and Atlanta on Sunday. He plans to restart his career in Vegas, where he most recently headlined at Westgate Cabaret. Don’t bet on a return to that venue. But Wallace says, “I’ll be back. Don’t you worry about that. Big time.”

Initiating buzz about …

Malaspalabras Records: This is a project just launched by Carlos Santana’s co-vocalist Andy Vargas, and comedy star George Lopez. Its a label focused primarily on Latin artists, in all variety of music genres. Chris Perez, the widower of Tejano legend Selena, is releasing the company’s debut single, “Pushing Ahead,” on Sept. 23. The video is due Sept. 30.

Perez is a highly regarded, Grammy Award-winning musician and songwriter. He is still popular among Selena fans, and Latino fans generally. Lopez of course has a massive following from his acting and stand-up career. He’s a regular headliner in “Aces of Comedy” at the Mirage and his Chingon Kitchen is set to open at The Strat by December. Vargas is well-known internationally by Santana and classic-rock fans.

And after a recent health scare during a show Michigan in July, Santana is ready to return to House of Blues at Mandalay Bay on Wednesday and through the weekend. There is a lot of good energy and passion in this community. Check back, right her, for the updates.

Cool Hang Alert

Gatsby’s Cocktail Lounge at Resorts World presents “Gatsby’s Live” with a rotating cast of artists Justin Carter, Cameron Deettman, Sunrise / Sunset and Peter Love from 9 p.m.-midnight Mondays and Tuesdays. Very cool, open, no-cover scene that hearkens to the great lounge era of the Stardust, which once stood on that parcel.

