Aerosmith’s ‘Peace Out’ tour leaves open Vegas residency
Aerosmith is playing 40 dates beginning in September. A return to Las Vegas remains a possibility.
Aerosmith is returning to the road this fall for its “Peace Out” tour. The series is at once the band’s sendoff, and a celebration of its 50-year history. The strategy could well lead the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band back to the Strip.
The tour opens Sept. 2 in Philadelphia, closing Jan. 26 in Montreal. The Black Crows are the series’ special guest.
Las Vegas is not among the cities listed. It’s clear the schedule leaves open the likelihood the legendary rock band will finish its stage career with a return to Dolby Live at Park MGM in 2024.
Asked if the band could be back as early as the spring of next year, manager Larry Rudolph responded, “I think you may be on to something.”
Tickets for “Peace Out” are on sale 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com.
The band’s 2023 plans are ambitious, with 40 dates on the books. All members are in their 70s, Steven Tyler the oldest at 75, with a recent history of health illness that has forced him from the stage and personal appearances.
In December, Aerosmith canceled its final six dates of its rollicking “Deuces Are Wild” production at Dolby Live, citing Tyler’s unspecified health concerns. The band has not performed live since Nov. 29.
The upcoming dates also appear to mark the formal close of founding drummer Joey Kramer’s career with Aerosmith, whom he is credited with naming. Veteran drum tech and musician John Douglas had stepped in, who first took the stage in April 2019.
The band’s comment: ‘“While Joey Kramer remains a beloved founding member of Aerosmith, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health. Joey’s unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed.”
The band issued a YouTube video, set up as a “Breaking News” report, to announce the tour. Bill Burr is among the stars featured. And Aerosmith’s joint statement, “It’s not goodbye it’s ‘Peace Out!’ Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives.”
AEROSMITH “PEACE OUT” 2023 TOUR DATES:
Sat Sep 02 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Wed Sep 06 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Sat Sep 09 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena
Tue Sep 12 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Fri Sep 15 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Mon Sep 18 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Thu Sep 21 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Sun Sep 24 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
Wed Sep 27 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Wed Oct 11 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Sat Oct 14 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Tue Oct 17 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Fri Oct 20 – Sunrise, FL – FLA Live Arena
Mon Oct 23 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Thu Oct 26 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Sun Oct 29 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Wed Nov 01 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Arena
Sat Nov 04 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
Tue Nov 07 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Fri Nov 10 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
Mon Nov 13 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Thu Nov 16 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
Sun Nov 19 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Wed Nov 22 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena
Sat Nov 25 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Tue Nov 28 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Fri Dec 01 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Mon Dec 04 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center
Thu Dec 07 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum
Sun Dec 10 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Thu Dec 28 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Sun Dec 31 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Thu Jan 04 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Arena
Sun Jan 07 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
Wed Jan 10 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Sat Jan 13 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena
Tue Jan 16 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
Fri Jan 19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Tue Jan 23 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
Fri Jan 26 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre