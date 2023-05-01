Aerosmith’s ‘Peace Out’ tour leaves open Vegas residency

Steven Tyler and Joe Perry perform during the return of "Deuces Are Wild" at Dolby Live at Park MGM on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (Ross Halpin)

Steven Tyler performs during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Steven Tyler and Joe Perry perform during the return of "Deuces Are Wild" at Dolby Live at Park MGM on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (Ross Halpin)

Steven Tyler takes a fan's phone during the return of "Deuces Are Wild" at Dolby Live at Park MGM on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (Ross Halpin)

Aerosmith is returning to the road this fall for its “Peace Out” tour. The series is at once the band’s sendoff, and a celebration of its 50-year history. The strategy could well lead the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band back to the Strip.

The tour opens Sept. 2 in Philadelphia, closing Jan. 26 in Montreal. The Black Crows are the series’ special guest.

Las Vegas is not among the cities listed. It’s clear the schedule leaves open the likelihood the legendary rock band will finish its stage career with a return to Dolby Live at Park MGM in 2024.

Asked if the band could be back as early as the spring of next year, manager Larry Rudolph responded, “I think you may be on to something.”

Tickets for “Peace Out” are on sale 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com.

The band’s 2023 plans are ambitious, with 40 dates on the books. All members are in their 70s, Steven Tyler the oldest at 75, with a recent history of health illness that has forced him from the stage and personal appearances.

In December, Aerosmith canceled its final six dates of its rollicking “Deuces Are Wild” production at Dolby Live, citing Tyler’s unspecified health concerns. The band has not performed live since Nov. 29.

The upcoming dates also appear to mark the formal close of founding drummer Joey Kramer’s career with Aerosmith, whom he is credited with naming. Veteran drum tech and musician John Douglas had stepped in, who first took the stage in April 2019.

The band’s comment: ‘“While Joey Kramer remains a beloved founding member of Aerosmith, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health. Joey’s unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed.”

The band issued a YouTube video, set up as a “Breaking News” report, to announce the tour. Bill Burr is among the stars featured. And Aerosmith’s joint statement, “It’s not goodbye it’s ‘Peace Out!’ Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.