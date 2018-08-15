Kats

After Bellagio fountains, Panic! At the Disco to play Las Vegas Strip

By John Katsilometes Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 15, 2018 - 9:08 am
 

The last time we saw Panic! At the Disco play the Strip, the band might as well have been covering the Beach Boys’ “Surfin’ USA.”

The mini-concert was staged June 7 at Bellagio Fountains. The band, placed in the middle of the lake, was to run through multiple takes of their single “High Hopes.” The made-for-TV performance was arranged for the pre-game telecast for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Golden Knights and Washington Capitals at T-Mobile Arena.

As the band started its first take, the fountains shot water skyward. As if on cue, a gust of wind swept across the lake and doused the lot of ‘em.

“We were soaked! Totally soaked!” Brendon Urie, the band’s frontman, said in a recent phone chat. “It was incredible. It was kind of a wild dream coming true, and then the wind changed directions and this mountain of water came through and hit us.”

Urie knows those fountains well. He recalls taking field trips as a student at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas.

“Every 10 seconds, 100,000 gallons of water are shot in the air!” Urie said. “Something like that. But for a guy from Vegas to play there, it was just crazy.”

PATD is playing a venue actually constructed for live entertainment, T-Mobile Arena, on Saturday night. Though Urie is just 31, Panic! At the Disco is going on its 15th year as a band, in one form or another. In July 2009 Ryan Ross and bassist Jon Walker left the band; big news at the time, as fans fretted that Panic! might unravel.

But the band rolls on, touring in support of its new album, “Pray For The Wicked,” which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums Charts this month.

Urie says he has been especially inspired by stage shows in Las Vegas, specifying Blue Man Group and The Beatles/Cirque show “Love” as particular favorites.

“Going to the shows, Blue Man Group, Cirque, you see something you don’t get in other places,” Urie said. “When ‘Love’ opened and we were really just starting touring, it blew our minds. I was 14 years old when I saw Blue Man Group for the first time, and it was the same thing, watching what could be done with production.”

Urie was also swept away, for real, by “Stomp.”

“I saw Stomp when I was 9 or 10 years old, a very big show for me,” he said. “I loved the guy played drums on pots and pans, trash cans. I built my own drum set out of detergent buckets, paint cans, a trash can, and I duct-taped it together … that kind of started everything for me.”

Urie’s is known for his expert stagecraft —- he held the crowd by singing a cappella as the band and stage were dried off at Lake Bellagio. He performed in “Kinky Boots” on Broadway, in the role of shoe-company heir Charlie Price. In yet another Vegas link, the U.S. tour for that musical started in Las Vegas.

Urie is also a contemporary of, and is friends with, Imagine Dragons and hopes for an informal reunion soon.

“I’ve been talking to Dan Reynolds, just about hanging out,” Urie said, referring to Imagine Dragons’ frontman. “We have not talked about anything collaboration-wise. But I knew Dan from church, at first, and sometimes I’d see him at school events. I see he’s all buffed out now (laughs), like he’s a superhero. But I’m looking forward to seeing him.”

Urie has not yet seen Reynolds’ documentary, “Believer,” focusing on Reynolds’ struggles with his Mormon faith and the church’s policies against the LGTBQ community. Urie is also LDS and is also friends with Neon Trees lead singer Tyler Glenn, also featured prominently in the film.

“I need to see it,” Urie said. “I know Dan, I know Tyler. I’m sure it’s amazing.”

Urie recalls the moment when POST began its ascension to stardom, one night in 2005.

“We were playing this club called the Alley on Charleston Road, and I was outselling merch before the show,” Urie said. “This place was in the back of a music store, and we’d never played a live show. It seated about 200, but about 350 showed up. I’m walking around and a couple came up to shake my hand. They were from Orlando. They’d gotten a hold of two demos from us and decided to check us out on a trip to Vegas.”

“The next year, we were playing House of Blues,” Urie said. “I was very freaked out. You never know how it’s all going to work out, you know?”

We’ll stop at saying the band can actually walk on water, but if Panic! At the Disco returns to Bellagio Fountains, we’re there.

Related

Panic! at the Disco performs at Bellagio before Stanley Cup Game 5

Panic! at the Disco survives a shower on the Strip

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Octopus On The Las Vegas Strip Predicted The Winner Of The World Cup
The Octopus On The Las Vegas Strip Predicted The Winner Of The World Cup. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
TLC by the Numbers
Watch Ruthless! at Las Vegas Little Theatre
The musical Ruthless! will be playing at Las Vegas Little Theatre from July 13-29. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
How to feel like a kid again in Las Vegas
How to feel like a kid again in Las Vegas
People Lined Up For Over 5 Hours For Build-a-bear's "Pay Your Age" Promotion At Galleria Mall
People Lined Up For Over 5 Hours For Build-a-bear's "Pay Your Age" Promotion At Galleria Mall. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cadaver art and sword swallowing at The Dark Arts Market
Curator Erin Emrie talks about her inspiration for The Dark Arts Market at Cornish Pasty Co. in Las Vegas Tuesday, July 10, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Over 40,000 People Attend The 4th Of July Parade In Summerlin In Las Vegas
Over 40,000 People Attend The 4th Of July Parade In Summerlin In Las Vegas. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
What to expect at Station Casinos' Fourth of July celebration
Station Casinos' is hosting its annual 4th of July celebration with Fireworks by Grucci. Fireworks scheduled to go off on Wednesday, July 4 around 9 p.m. at Green Valley Ranch Resort, Red Rock Resort, Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Pawn Stars' Richard Harrison honored at memorial service
A memorial service was conducted for Richard "Old Man" Harrison at Palm Mortuary in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 1, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Tourists and locals enjoy Independence Day fireworks at Caesars Palace
Hundreds of tourists and locals gaze at the Independence Day fireworks show at Caesars Palace on Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
5 must-see bands at Warped Tour 2018
Five must-see bands at Warped Tour 2018
This Banana Split In Las Vegas Is Made With Fire And Liquid Nitrogen Right At Your Table.
This Banana Split In Las Vegas Is Made With Fire And Liquid Nitrogen Right At Your Table. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pixar Pier At Disneyland Is Open With New Food And A New Roller Coaster
Pixar Pier At Disneyland Is Open With New Food And A New Roller Coaster (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Here's What It's Like To Ride The New Incredicoaster At Disneyland
Here's What It's Like To Ride The New Incredicoaster At Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
"Pawn Stars" fans visit Richard Harrison's memorial at Gold & Silver Pawn
"Pawn Stars" fans from around the world visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas following the passing of Richard "Old Man" Harrison on Monday, June 25, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Get a sneak peek at Palace Station's newest renovations
Station Casinos spokesperson Lori Nelson gives a first look at what Palace Station's $192 million renovation will bring. Some areas will begin opening to the public next week according to Nelson. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
You Can Only Get The 11-pound 8-person Burger In Las Vegas
You Can Only Get The 11-pound 8-person Burger In Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Paul McCartney is worth over $1 billion
Sir Paul McCartney is one of the most celebrated and accomplished musicians in history. He just turned 76 on June 18. McCartney grew to international fame with the Beatles and went on to become a wildly successful solo musician. Paul McCartney’s net worth is estimated at $1.2 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In 2017, McCartney landed the No. 13 spot on Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid musicians, earning $54 million for the year. On Thursday, June 20, McCartney will release a double A-side single featuring two new songs, "I Don't Know" and "Come On to Me." McCartney has yet to announce a title of his new album or when it will be released. Th album is expected to be released before he headlines the Austin City Limits Music fest in October.
Bellagio's New Conservatory Brings Italian Summer To Las Vegas
Bellagio's New Conservatory Brings Italian Summer To Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kari Curletto of Las Vegas put over 500 hours into making her toilet paper wedding dress. (Courtesy Kari Curletto)
Kari Curletto of Las Vegas put over 500 hours into making her toilet paper wedding dress. (Courtesy Kari Curletto)
The Real Crepe In Las Vegas Serves Authentic Crepes In The Style Of Brittany, France
The Real Crepe In Las Vegas Serves Authentic Crepes In The Style Of Brittany, France. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
New Marilyn Musical Brings Screen Icons Life To Strip
Paris Las Vegas hosts musical bio featuring new, old tunes. (Carol Cling Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas' hottest concerts of the summer
Vegas' hottest concerts of the summer
We Taste-tested The Best Doughnut Shops In Las Vegas
We Taste-tested The Best Doughnut Shops In Las Vegas. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 must-see bands at Punk Rock Bowling 2018
5 must-see bands at Punk Rock Bowling 2018
Gabi Coffee & Bakery Is Like A Korean Speakeasy From The 1920s
Gabi Coffee & Bakery Is Like A Korean Speakeasy From The 1920s (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Kats
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Kats Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like