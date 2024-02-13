After Super Bowl defeat, 49ers dial it down at Omnia

The 49ers’ party included Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle. Lil Wayne and Lil Baby headlined.

Kyle and Kristin Juszczyk are shown at Omnia Nightclub for the 49ers' post-Super Bowl party on Feb. 11, 2024. (@kristinjuszczyk)

Lil Wayne is shown performing at Omnia Nightclub for the 49ers' post-Super Bowl party on Feb. 11, 2024. (@kristinjuszczyk)

Lil Wayne is shown performing at Omnia Nightclub for the 49ers' post-Super Bowl party on Feb. 11, 2024. (@kristinjuszczyk)

Lil Baby is shown performing at Omnia Nightclub for the 49ers' post-Super Bowl party on Feb. 11, 2024. (@kristinjuszczyk)

The 49ers followed through with their post-Super Bowl party at Omnia at Caesars Palace on Sunday night.

Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk were among those filing into the club between 9 p.m. and 9:30. The party closed at about 4 a.m. The coaching staff, including Kyle Shanahan, were also reportedly on hand.

Social-media posts from near the sportsbook outside Omnia show Purdy walking out of the club, wearing a 49ers baseball cap.

Rap Stars Lil Wayne and Lil Baby headlined the event. Lil Wayne performed multiple medleys of his popular club tracks, starting with “Mr. Carter,” his collaboration with Jay-Z. Shanahan is a huge Lil Wayne fan, and reportedly named his son Carter after the track (Lil Wayne’s legal name is Dwayne Michael Carter).

For another headliner-49er connection, Lil Baby and Samuel are close friends.

Kristin Juszczyk, the wife 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, posted pics from the party on her Instagram account. As reported by the San Francisco Chronicle, the wore a Kristin Juszczyk-designed vest.

The 21-under crowd was served at Heart of Omnia, the venue’s boutique club. That space was filled with arcade games, foosball, pinball and the like. A DJ played that room, too.

A club-goer inside the venue reports, “It was pretty somber, but not detrimentally somber. My feeling was everybody opened up and celebrated a great season, a great franchise, great coaches and great ownership.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.