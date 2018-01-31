‘AGT’ finalist Tape Face set for 3-year residency on Las Vegas Strip

Sam Wills, aka Tape Face, an America's Got Talent Season 11 finalist, recently started his residency at the Flamingo hotel-casino. Photo taken on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, at the Flamingo hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Tape Face and Robin Leach at The Flamingo on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Gabe Ginsberg)

Tape Face. (Matt Crockett)

Tape Face at The Flamingo on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Gabe Ginsberg)

His act is wordless, but Tape Face is making a statement on the Strip.

The “America’s Got Talent” Season 11 finalist is set for a three-year residency at Harrah’s Las Vegas. The the show opens 7 p.m. March 16 and is to run nightly at the new, 200-seat House of Tape cabaret theater. The venue has been built into the old Kerry’s Gourmet Burger space just off the casino floor (tickets start at $63 (fees not included), and are onsale 10 a.m. Friday).

Tape Face, real name Sam Mills, gained national attention during his run on “AGT” in 2016. He has headlined two limited engagements in at Bugsy’s Cabaret at Flamingo Las Vegas in 2017, and has been a top draw on his world and U.S. tours. He uses no dialogue in his performance, stretching black electrical tape across his mouth. His show is a series of comedy bits and sleight-of-hand magic acts, often with audience members pulled to the stage.

“The House of Tape has been a dream of mine for many years and it’s nice to be moving into Vegas. The door is always open to everyone at the House of Tape … But mostly it will be open when we are doing shows,” Tape Face said in an e-mail message Tuesday night. “Otherwise, we will have to close it for security reasons.”

Caesars Entertainment is investing in the new venue, investing more than $100,000 into new staging and the entrance to House of Tape.

“House of Tape will be an immersive experience that transports audiences into the world of Tape Face,” says Damian Costa, Caesars Entertainment vice president of entertainment operations. “This uniquely, curated venue will usher in a new form of entertainment to our world-class entertainment lineup at Harrah’s Las Vegas.”

Around the property, Harrah’s is also home to Mac King’s long-running afternoon magic show, the Righteous Brothers and “Tenors of Rock” in its showroom; “Menopause the Musical” and “X Country” in its Harrah’s Cabaret venue; and Pete “Big Elvis” Vallee in the Piano Bar.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.