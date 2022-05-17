Alice Cooper, Flavor Flav pilot the Zamboni in arena video

Flavor Flav is recording an album titled, “It’s About Time.” As he says, “Time is the most important element in life.”

Alice Cooper is shown on video during a Zamboni ride for The Dollar Loan Center's new ad campaign on Monday, April 25, 2022. (Desiree Nicole Photography).

The Dollar Loan Center owner Chuck Brennan is shown in the foreground as Alice Cooper rides the Zamboni ride for The Dollar Loan Center's new ad campaign on Monday, April 25, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Alice Cooper is shown before his a Zamboni ride for The Dollar Loan Center's new ad campaign on Monday, April 25, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Alice Cooper is driving the Zamboni during The Dollar Loan Center's new ad campaign on Monday, April 25, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

The Dollar Loan Center owner Chuck Brennan is with Alice Cooper during The Dollar Loan Center's new ad campaign on Monday, April 25, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Harrah's headliner Tape Face is rides the Zamboni ride for The Dollar Loan Center's new ad campaign on Monday, April 25, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

"Pawn Stars" co-star Rick Harrison is shown riding the Zamboni for The Dollar Loan Center's new ad campaign on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Piff the Magic Dragon is shown driving the Zamboni for The Dollar Loan Center's new ad campaign on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (Desiree Nicole Photography).

Vegas Golden Knights owner Bill Foley is shown driving the Zamboni for The Dollar Loan Center's new ad campaign on Monday, April 25 2022. (Desiree Nicole Photography).

Vegas TV personality and Vamp'd owner Danny Counts is shown driving the Zamboni for The Dollar Loan Center's new ad campaign on Monday, April 25, 2022. (Desiree Nicole Photography).

Laugh Factory at the Tropicana headliner Murray Sawchuck is shown driving the Zamboni for The Dollar Loan Center's new ad campaign on Monday, April 25, 2022. (Desiree Nicole Photography).

Flavor Flav, Steven Pearcy and Vince Neil are shown at The Dollar Loan Center's new ad campaign on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (Desiree Nicole Photography)

Flavor Flav and Vince Neil hug it out at The Dollar Loan Center on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (Desiree Nicole Photography)

Vince Neil is shown driving the Zamboni during The Dollar Loan Center's new ad campaign on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (Desiree Nicole Photography)

Vegas showgirl Dani Elizabeth is shown on the Zamboni during The Dollar Loan Center's new ad campaign on Monday, April 25, 2022. (Desiree Nicole Photography)

Chuck Brennan toasts the Zamboni activity during The Dollar Loan Center's new ad campaign on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (Desiree Nicole Photography)

Alice Cooper, left, poses with Vegas Golden Knights owner Bill Foley at The Dollar Loan Center on Monday, April 25, 2022. (Desiree Nicole Photography)

Piff the Magic Dragon listens to direction as he records a video for The Dollar Loan Center on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (Desiree Nicole Photography)

We learned something a few weeks ago after Alice Cooper drove a Zamboni across The Dollar Loan Center ice rink.

The surprise wasn’t that the rock legend knows how to drive a Zamboni. Cooper can do it all — he’s about a scratch golfer, from what I understand. But Cooper refers to his dark-theater stage persona, “Alice,” in the third person.

As in, “Several years ago Alice played what was then the Aladdin Theatre for the Performing Arts, and I’m driving down the Strip and the marquees showed ‘Sinatra!’ and ‘Dean Martin!’ and then, ‘Alice!’ Just giant, on the marquee. I was like, ‘I hope Sinatra doesn’t see that and get mad.’”

Why Cooper was in full-Alice regalia and driving a Zamboni bears explanation. Cooper was among a couple dozen Vegas celebs and personalities taking part in a two-day video shoot, April 25-26, at The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson (of course!).

The campaign centers on the company’s Loan Approval Machine. The stars in the series press an “Apply Now” button on the Zamboni, then drive it across the ice until they are approved.

The series opened Monday with Mötley Crüe front man Vince Neil in the driver’s seat. The ads are running in select states, and will eventually appear across the country, and also in the arena.

Dollar Loan Center founder Chuck Brennan has established relationships over a long career combining his passion for music and his business interests. He started managing bands at 18, running clubs at 21 (such as the biggest club in the Midwest in the early 1990s, The Blitz in Pipestone, Minn.), then moving on as a top concert promoter. That’s how he got to know Cooper, for starters, whom Brennan says “is like a second father to me.”

That bio means that when The Dollar Loan Center’s money man calls, his friends are ready. Even if it means driving a Zamboni for the first time, which was the case for most of those taking part.

The stream of famous folk climbing onto the ice-smoothing machine (outfitted with a spoiler and painted with flames) included Cooper; Neil; the esteemed Public Enemy co-founder and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Flavor Flav; Vegas Golden Knights and Vegas Knight Hawks owner Bill Foley; Sebastian Bach, formerly of Skid Row; Stephen Pearcy of Ratt; Danny Coker of “Counting Cars” TV series and Count’s Vamp’d Rock Bar & Grille; Rick Harrison of “Pawn Stars”; Laugh Factory at the Trop headliner Murray Sawchuck and his wife, former “Crazy Girls” and “Jubilee” showgirl Dani Elizabeth; Harrah’s headliner Tape Face; Flamingo headliner Piff the Magic Dragon; Vegas pop artist Michael Godard; VGK’s T-Mobile Arena “Igniter” Cameron Hughes; and national-anthem fave Carnell “Golden Pipes” Johnson.

Cooper is in play as an upcoming Dollar Loan Center headliner, too, set to appear Oct. 8 with ex-Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley. Flav was also among the more eye-catching stars to appear. He showed up in his rhineston-encrusted shades; blue-and-gold checked suit and matching NBA cap; and his ubiquitous, bedazzled necklace clock (the time randomly set at 6:20).

Flav had some news, saying after his jaunt across the ice he’s recording an album titled, “It’s About Time.” As he says, “Time is the most important element in life.”

The release should drop this year.

“Hopefully, we’ll have the whole album out by September,” Flav said. “Right now I’m getting ready to put out the singles, by the end of May or early June.”

Flav also, and again, brought up a variety show he’s developing for residency at the Plaza. “I’m working on it with my boy, Jonathan Jossel,” Flav said. “We’re working on closing it now.” Flav refers to the hotel’s CEO. (We’re eager to have confirmation from the hotel about Flav’s project. Nothing yet.)

Since the video shoot, Dollar Loan Center — home of the Indoor Football League’s Knight Hawks — has secured the IFL Championship Game for the next three years.

”When we put together the deal for the arena, in our partnership with the Foley (Entertainment) Group, we had been in business for 22 years,” Brennan said. “We wanted to re-brand everything Dollar Loan Center. We kind of look at this as our halfway point. We are halfway there.” Which means it’s time to resurface the ice.

