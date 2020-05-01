All-star Stadium Tour awaiting ‘further direction’ from Live Nation

Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison and Joan Jett scheduled to kick off tour on June 18 in Nashville.

The Stadium Tour co-starring Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett and The Blackhearts seems all but postponed. The four bands collectively announced they are awaiting “further direction” on the highly anticipated U.S. Tour. An annoucement for how the tour will proceed is due June 1.

The series has been scheduled to open June 18 in Nashville, ending Sept. 5 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. There have been no Las Vegas dates booked, but all of the acts have either performed in residency or headlined in town over the past few years.

Also, Motley Crue front man Vince Neil has a home here and property in Nashville. He said a show at Allegiant Stadium was “a possibility” given the open dates on the schedule.

Neil declined to say Friday what fans could expect, referring to to the June 1 annoucement being issued by tour promotor Live Nation. Neil is currently sidelined at his ranch in Nashville, where he says he can “ride horses and shoot guns!”

Neil said in a texst message, “It’s ‘Quarantine Bonanza!’ “

As for The Stadium Tour, the bands’ collective announcement on social media informed:

“Our priority during this unprecedented time is to make sure that we are being as thoughtful and responsible as possible in the decisions we are making regarding The Stadium Tour and that we are putting the fans’ health, well being and safety first and foremost. We are currently weighing all options and are awaiting further direction from the powers that be.”

Trends indicate the tour will be pushed back, possibly to 2021. Similarly, Taylor Swift’s tour of the U.S. and Brazil , which was set to open July 3, has been moved to 2021. Swift made her annoucnement April 17.

The only concert scheduled at Allegiant Stadium is Garth Brooks’ show Aug. 22, which was intended to be the first concert at the facility. The show reportedly sold out in 75 minutes, but its status is also uncertian amid COVID-19 concerns.

Brooks, a former Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas headliner, and his wife, Trisha Yearwood, are live-streaming a show from the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday night with guest Scotty McCreery and host Bobby Bones. That event starts at 4:30 p.m. on Brooks’ and Yearwood’s Facebook pages.

