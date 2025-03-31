Hitmaker Lionel Richie adds 6 dates to Las Vegas Strip residency

“American Idol” judge Lionel Richie booked six more dates at the Las Vegas Strip venue where he has logged more than 50 sold-out shows since premiering his residency in 2019.

US singer Lionel Richie performs during a concert at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Sunday, May 7, 2023, celebrating the coronation of King Charles III. It's one of several events over a three-day weekend of celebrations. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)

Lionel Richie will continue his relationship with Encore Theater, and the Strip, into the fall.

The pop legend and “American Idol” judge has added Oct. 15, 17-18 and 24-25 to his “King Of Hearts” production at the Wynn theater (tickets on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Pacific time, at Ticketmaster.com). He returns for previously booked dates April 9, 11-12.

Richie is among the venue’s longest-running, best-selling headliners. He’s logged more than 50 sold-out shows since premiering at the venue in 2019.

Richie previously set up at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood (PH Live today) from 2016-18. His first appearance in Las Vegas was in that venue, when it was Aladdin Theatre for the Performing Arts, in 1982.

Richie has been an “Idol” judge since 2018, currently alongside fellow Strip headlines Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood. Both have performed at Resorts World Theatre, Bryan closing in December 2023 and Underwood ending her series April 9, 11 and 12 — the same dates as Richie’s next shows at Encore.

Richie has sold more than 125 million albums, winning an Academy Award (“Say You, Say Me,” Best Original Song), four Grammys and a Golden Globe. His Encore set list is dotted with solo hits “Hello,” “Dancing on the Ceiling” and “All Night Long.” From his Commodores days, Richie performs, “Three Times a Lady,” “Brick House” and “Still.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.