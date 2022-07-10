Allegiant Stadium teases Elton John announcement

Elton John resumes his tour’s West Coast swing Oct. 8-9 in S.F. There are several dates open for a Vegas show throughout October-November.

Elton John greets the audience during his final "The Red Piano" show at The Colosseum inside Caesars Palace hotel-casino on Wednesday, April 22, 2009, in Las Vegas. (Duane Prokop/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

RJ FILE*** DUANE PROKOP/LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL Elton John greets the audience during his final "The Red Piano" show at The Colosseum inside Caesars Palace hotel-casino on Wednesday, April 22, 2009, in Las Vegas. John has performed 241 of The Red Piano shows at Caesars over the last five years. DUANE PROKOP / LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL Elton Johns final performance of The Red Piano at Caesars Palace on Wednesday, April 22, 2009.

Elton John performs his final "The Red Piano" show at The Colosseum inside Caesars Palace hotel-casino on Wednesday, April 22, 2009, in Las Vegas. John has performed 241 of The Red Piano shows at Caesars over the last five years. (Review-Journal file photo)

Pop superstar Elton John performs at The Colosseum inside Caesars Palace hotel-casino on Saturday, June 21, 2008, in Las Vegas. John was performing his 200th performance at the venue. (Review-Journal file photo)

Elton John is performing at Allegiant Stadium in November. Twitter has teased it so.

Sir Elton is reportedly set for November stop in Las Vegas on his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour.” Allegiant Stadium’s official Twitter feed teased to the show Saturday. The the post reads, simply, “In 2 days,” beneath the “E” and star image John has used throughout his current U.S. Tour.

In 2 days pic.twitter.com/IQQ4sQfBTj — Allegiant Stadium (@AllegiantStadm) July 9, 2022

John resumes the tour’s West Coast swing Oct. 8-9 at Levi’s Stadium in S.F. Several open dates throughout October-November. The last scheduled shows are Nov. 17-20 at Dodger Stadium.

The most likely pocket for “Rocket Man” to headline is following his Nov. 4 show at Minute Maid Park in Houston, and before his Nov. 9 date at Petco Park in San Diego.

John seemed to hint at being in or near Las Vegas as he interviewed jazz legend Ronnie Foster his “Rocket Hour” show last month. John said he wanted to find Foster onstage. “I just want to catch you one day,“because you play the music I want to hear.”

Sir Elton has headlined two residency productions at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. “The Red Piano” ran from 2004-2009. “The Million Dollar Piano” spanned 2011-2018. In all, John performed 444 in the two productions.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.