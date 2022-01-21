Amber Dixon to anchor show on PBS

Former KSNV-News 3 sports anchor/reporter Amber Dixon will be the new host of of Nevada Week on Vegas PBS beginning next month, the station announced on Friday.

Amber Dixon (Vegas PBS)

KSNV-TV reporter Amber Dixon shoots as the Harlem Globetrotters perform at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in February 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Amber Dixon once ensured her employer she could shift from news to sports. Now, Dixon has ensured her new employer she can shift from sports to news.

It is a career come full circle.

The former former KSNV-News 3 sports anchor/reporter will be the new host of of Nevada Week on Vegas PBS beginning next month, the station announced on Friday. Her first air date is Feb. 4. Nevada Week airs at 8 p.m. on Fridays on Vegas PBS Channel 10.

Dixon was one of more than a dozen employees laid off by KSNV in March.

Dixon replaces Kipp Ortenburger, who has hosted the program since 2019. Vegas PBS said Ortenburger chose to work full-time in his role as head of the station’s grants department.

A 10-year Las Vegas resident, Dixon arrived in Vegas having covered news for KGBT the south Texas/Rio Grand Valley Region. She had been working as a freelance sports broadcaster when the Vegas PBS position came open.

“The initial concern was I’d been in sports so long, and the priority would be news,” Dixon said Friday morning. “But my prior experience was in news, so it was a reverse effect, going from sports back to news.”

Dixon is an experienced journalist across all platforms.

“I’m naturally a curious person,” she said. “When this opportunity was presented to me, I said, ‘Let’s explore this further.’”

The station is impressed with Dixon’s background.

“We are thrilled to welcome Amber to our Vegas PBS family,” said Mary Mazur, President of Vegas PBS. “She is an outstanding journalist, who will fit right in with our team and the overall content strategy and style of the show.”

Dixon’s roles after her departure from News 3 have included reporting from the National Finals Rodeo for the Review-Journal’s 7@7’s newscasts. She is seeking to reinforce Vegas PBS’ emphasis explanatory, contextualized journalism and a fair hearing of all sides of the news.

“My goal is to be the example of fairness, when a lot of the media is openly biased on one side more than the other,” Dixon said. “PBS will continue to be the example news you can turn to for unbiased coverage. And, we’ll be providing what local newscasts are lacking, which is diving deep into important topics.”

Dixon has another full-circle coincidence in her broadcast career. She is a graduate of Arizona State University, where she studied at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

“A lot of the Arizona State students worked at what is the Arizona PBS version of Nevada Week,” Dixon said. “One of my claims to fame in those days was I applied makeup to Janet Napolitano when she was governor of Arizona. So it feels great to be in this position.”