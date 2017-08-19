‘America’s Got Talent’ is still the Englands’ spin zone

The four “AGT” judges — Mel B, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel — all applauded Billy and Emily England’s latest skating act.

Billy and Emily England, the sibling rollerskating duo referred to as “superheros” by Mel B, have advanced to the semifinals of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.” The Englands performed the latest evolution of the skating act that makes “Absinthe” at Caesars Palace something special (though the show is never mentioned in the “AGT” telecasts).

The Englands latest twist on their spinning routine in Tuesday’s show: Billy spun with his hands on his hips while Emily, spreading her arms and legs, balanced on his head. It was as if the Duo Vector balancing act, also from “Absinthe,” were performing on wheels. The stage, just 9 feet in diameter, then raised slowly during the latter half of the act.

The four judges — Mel B, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel — all applauded the act, and the national vote propelled the duo to the semifinals. A dozen acts will fill compete to fill out the semifinal field next Tuesday and Wednesday. The winner earns $1 million and a headlining gig at Planet Hollywood on Nov. 3-4. Thus, it’s possible the Englands would be performing as headliners across the Strip from the show where they are cast as one of 15 acts.

‘Bandstand’ to close

“Bandstand,” the musical conceived in Vegas that beat the odds to make it to Broadway, has announced its closing date Sept. 17. The production’s website has officially announced the musical’s fate.

Co-written by Richard Oberacker of “Ka” and his writing partner Robert Taylor, the show opened for previews on March 31 and won a Tony Award for Best Choreography (director Andy Blankenbuehler taking that honor). There is some buzz about the show touring after it ends its run at Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

Oberacker continues to served as music director of “Ka” at MGM Grand, as the show celebrates its 6,000th performance Wednesday. He performed one of his new originals, “There Shall Come a Time,” sung by Ashley Fuller of “Alice,” on Wednesday at The Composers Showcase of Las Vegas at Myron’s Cabaret Jazz.

New dates for Holmes, Moreno

Clint Holmes and Frankie Moreno close their summer residencies at the Showroom at Golden Nugget at the end of the month, but both have set dates at Smith Center and elsewhere.

Holmes has a series of dates at Myron’s Cabaret Jazz, the venue he opened in 2012, through the end of the year. Holmes is back at Cab Jazz on Sept. 27, Oct. 19, Nov. 8 and Dec. 8-9. He is also at Reynolds Hall on Dec. 2, performing “Peter & The Wolf” in the Las Vegas Philharmonic’s holiday show, and is back at Suncoast Showroom on Oct. 28.

Moreno has announced three dates at Suncoast: Sept. 9, Oct. 14, and Nov. 11. His previously announced dates with the National Symphony Orchestra at Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., featuring Lacey and Benji Schwimmer, are Sept. 15-16.

Top of the prop

Carrot Top lucked into some ideal timing with his latest prop. Thursday night, Topper posted a Trump Appointee nameplate, in the form of an hourglass, which flips to mark the appointee’s time with the administration. Friday morning, Trump fired White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon. Friday night, Carrot Top debuted the prop. As he says, “My joke can’t be more timely!”

Great summit

Last Saturday, Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons visited “The Scintas” show at the Plaza. He posted a photo on Instagram with Frankie Scinta after the performance, saying, “If you don’t know @frankiescinata and @TheScintas you don’t know the REAL Vegas.” No argument here.

Dance tips

Kendra Wilkinson and Jai Rodriguez of “Sex Tips For a Straight Woman from a Gay Man” at Paris Las Vegas took in “X Burlesque” at Flamingo Las Vegas a few weeks ago. They liked the show’s grooving enough to hire the production’s choreographers, Meeka Onstead and Anthony Cardella, to create a number for Wilkinson to perform in “Sex Tips.”

Who Was Where

Richard Marx and Daisy Fuentes at the 10 p.m. performance of “Absinthe” on Wednesday … Floyd Mayweather, hosting a birthday dinner for Jason Lee of “Love and Hip Hop Hollywood” at N9ne Steakhouse at the Palms on Wednesday … Ellar Coltrain of the movie “Boyhood,” having lunch at Cafe Bellagio on Tuesday.

