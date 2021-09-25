Another Fertittas’ ‘royal wedding’ coming to Las Vegas

Preparations have been going on throughout the week for a Las Vegas “royal wedding” set for Saturday at Red Rock Resorts: Victoria Fertitta and Daniel Crowe.

Red Rock Resort, seen in April 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The wedding cake, left, and a lavish floral display are seen at the Kelley Fertitta-Tyler Nemiro wedding on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 at Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas. (@Alexandra Lourdes/Instagram and @michael_marksgarden Instagram))

The wedding cake for the Kelley Fertitta-Tyler Nemiro wedding is shown on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 at Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas (@Alexandra Lourdes/Instagram)

Get ready for “royal wedding,” part II, in Las Vegas.

Preparations have been going on throughout the week for a Las Vegas “royal wedding” set for Saturday at Red Rock Resorts: Victoria Fertitta and Daniel Crowe.

Fertitta is the youngest daughter of Station Casinos CEO Frank Fertitta III and a Station Casinos executive. Crowe owns the Tails Pet Resorts luxury doggie day-care business in Las Vegas.

The event is at the hotel’s convention center, the same spot where Kelley Fertitta and Tyler Nemiro were wed in September 2018. The event was unofficially dubbed Vegas’ “royal wedding.”

Bruno Mars and Seal were among the performers at that event, which had a (conservative) preliminary cost of $25 million for 450 invited guests. The floral display alone was said to be at least $1 million. The wedding cake stood almost 30 feet tall.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.