80°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Kats

Area15 has its scary title: Universal Horror Unleashed

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 18, 2023 - 10:00 am
 
Updated October 18, 2023 - 10:24 am
Area15's expansion plans were announced in January 2023, and are to be anchored by Universal Ho ...
Area15's expansion plans were announced in January 2023, and are to be anchored by Universal Horror Unleashed. (Area15)
Area15's expansion plans were announced in January 2023, and are to be anchored by Universal Ho ...
Area15's expansion plans were announced in January 2023, and are to be anchored by Universal Horror Unleashed. (Area15)

We now know what to call Universal’s horror fortress being developed next to Area15.

Universal Horror Unleashed is the name of the immersive experience, announced this week by Universal Destinations & Experiences. The company is a division of Comcast NBCUniversal, and the creator of Halloween Horror Nights.

A variety of horror-centric experiences will surround eateries and bars. Unleashed is the company’s first permanent horror experience outside its theme parks. It will host Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights each fall.

“Universal Horror Unleashed is another way we are using our unique style of horror storytelling to engage fans of this genre,” Page Thompson, president of New Ventures for Universal Destinations & Experiences, said in a statement. “We look forward to bringing frightful fun to Las Vegas year-round.”

The year-round concept is to be the anchor attraction in Area15’s ongoing, 20-acre expansion. The opening date is still to be announced. The expansion was announced in January. Pop-up and outdoor experience are also in the plan, over 85,000 square feet of space. A decommissioned Boeing 747 aircraft will be repurposed for events.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend room rates continue to fall
Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend room rates continue to fall
2
Station Casinos bettor needs ‘MNF’ winner to turn $250 into $200K
Station Casinos bettor needs ‘MNF’ winner to turn $250 into $200K
3
Amazon buys 300 acres near Boulder City for $48 million
Amazon buys 300 acres near Boulder City for $48 million
4
Meet the man who might be making the best pizza in Vegas
Meet the man who might be making the best pizza in Vegas
5
Calendar crush: Las Vegas braces for 5 months of major events
Calendar crush: Las Vegas braces for 5 months of major events
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Green Day to play pop-up at downtown Las Vegas club
Green Day to play pop-up at downtown Las Vegas club
Jordan appears headed for defeat in 2nd round of House speaker voting — WATCH LIVE
Jordan appears headed for defeat in 2nd round of House speaker voting — WATCH LIVE
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix traffic flow plan revealed
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix traffic flow plan revealed
Israel agrees to allow humanitarian assistance for Gaza from Egypt
Israel agrees to allow humanitarian assistance for Gaza from Egypt
Ex-Raider Chandler Jones arrested again, records show
Ex-Raider Chandler Jones arrested again, records show
Cowboy up and get down: Stoney’s North Forty is here
Cowboy up and get down: Stoney’s North Forty is here