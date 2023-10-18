Area15 has its scary title: Universal Horror Unleashed

In Universal Horror Unleashed, a variety of horror-centric experiences will surround eateries and bars.

Area15's expansion plans were announced in January 2023, and are to be anchored by Universal Horror Unleashed. (Area15)

We now know what to call Universal’s horror fortress being developed next to Area15.

Universal Horror Unleashed is the name of the immersive experience, announced this week by Universal Destinations & Experiences. The company is a division of Comcast NBCUniversal, and the creator of Halloween Horror Nights.

A variety of horror-centric experiences will surround eateries and bars. Unleashed is the company’s first permanent horror experience outside its theme parks. It will host Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights each fall.

“Universal Horror Unleashed is another way we are using our unique style of horror storytelling to engage fans of this genre,” Page Thompson, president of New Ventures for Universal Destinations & Experiences, said in a statement. “We look forward to bringing frightful fun to Las Vegas year-round.”

The year-round concept is to be the anchor attraction in Area15’s ongoing, 20-acre expansion. The opening date is still to be announced. The expansion was announced in January. Pop-up and outdoor experience are also in the plan, over 85,000 square feet of space. A decommissioned Boeing 747 aircraft will be repurposed for events.

