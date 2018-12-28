Ariana Grande cancels New Year’s Eve weekend Las Vegas Strip show

Ariana Grande has called off — or “bailed on” according to TMZ — her show at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas scheduled for Saturday night.

Ariana Grande performs at Wango Tango in Los Angeles on June 2, 2018. Grande will return with a new tour in 2019 nearly two years after a terrorist attack during her concert in the United Kingdom. Grande announced Friday, Oct. 26, that her 42-date Sweetener World Tour will kick off March 18 in Albany, N.Y. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Ariana Grande, center, performs at Wango Tango in Los Angeles on June 2, 2018. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Ariana Grande has called off — or “bailed on” according to TMZ — her show at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas scheduled for Saturday night.

Officials with the hotel have confirmed Grande has not performed what would have been her first concert since her extensively publicized breakup with comic and “Saturday Night Live” cast member Pete Davidson. In a statment, the hotel said:

“Due to unforeseeable health reasons, Ariana Grande has canceled her show at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday. Guests are able to receive a full refund on tickets through their specified point of purchase.”

TMZ initially reported that Grande has been ill all week with bronchitis and was not improving. The show was commanding top dollar, more than $1,000 on secondary ticket websites before sales were taken down today.

Vegas rockers Imagine Dragons are performing at The Chelsea on New Year’s Eve. That show is still on.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.