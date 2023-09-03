Artist uses AI in new Sphere design series

Refik Anadol’s “Machine Hallucinations” art is now displayed on The Sphere.

Refik Anadol is the first artist to utilize the the Exosphere, the programmable LED exterior of The Sphere. (Efsun Erkilic)

Shown is the work of Refik Anadol, first artist to utilize the the Exosphere, the programmable LED exterior of The Sphere. (Sphere Entertainment)

The artist Refik Anadol has created some of the coolest art on The Sphere over Labor Day Weekend.

The internationally renowned artist is the first to utilize the the Exosphere as his LED canvas. He and The Sphere debuted an AI date sculpture specifically for The Sphere, titled “Machine Hallucinations: The Sphere.”

The piece kicks off the Sphere’s Exosphere art program. It is live now, and will run for four months. Anadol’s work uses publicly available data and machine-learning algorithms for animated abstractions. For the Exosphere, these images draw on space, nature and urban landscapes.

“I am extremely honored to be the first artist to utilize the exterior of Sphere,” Anadol said in a statement. “It’s so exciting to be given such an architectural and engineering marvel as a canvas. This opportunity aligns perfectly with our studio’s long-term mission of embedding media arts into architecture to create living architectural pieces that are in constant interaction with their environments.”

The two-chapter series, dubbed “AI Data Sculptures,” creates a collective, meditative, and multisensory experience that is a journey of light, movement, and color with vivid pigments, shapes, and patterns.

The immersive experience is allows viewers to imagine alternative realities, constructed by invisible data movements around them.

The Exosphere, is covered with nearly 580,000 square feet of fully programmable LED paneling, creating the largest LED screen in the world. This allows for an impactful display for artists, brands and partners.

The Exosphere consists of approximately 1.2 million LED pucks, spaced eight inches apart. Each puck contains 48 individual LED diodes, with each diode capable of displaying 256 million different colors. Having debuted its displays on July 4, the Exosphere has provided a dazzling landmark on the Strip and Las Vegas skyline.

