78°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Kats

As demand at The Sphere skyrockets, US adds more dates

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 27, 2023 - 11:07 am
 
Bono of U2 performs at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 11, 2018. Chase Stevens Las V ...
Bono of U2 performs at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 11, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto
The Edge of U2 performs at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 11, 2018. Chase Stevens L ...
The Edge of U2 performs at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 11, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto
Bono of U2 performs at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 11, 2018. Chase Stevens Las V ...
Bono of U2 performs at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 11, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto
Bono of U2 performs at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 11, 2018. (Chase Stevens/Las ...
Bono of U2 performs at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 11, 2018. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Questions about U2’s ticket demand at The MSG Sphere are being answered today. And that answer: It’s huge.

The band is adding five dates, running Oct. 27-28; and Nov. 1 and 3-4, for its “U2 UV: Live at The Sphere” concert production. The previously announced dozen shows are expected to be sold out by the end of Thursday, the first day of Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan presale.

General on sale was to start Friday, but there is no guarantee any tickets will be available because of the high demand through the Verified Fan presale.

Tickets started at $140 and have reflected all-in pricing (no fees included), running up to $600 for VIP packages. But on Thursday morning, through dynamic pricing (which adjust prices according to demand), seats in the front sections were being offered for as high as $1,450 on the Ticketmaster site. Go to ticketmaster.com for ticket details).

This makes 17 shows for U2 at The Sphere. The band previously booked Sept. 29-30; and Oct. 5, 7-8, 11, 13, 14, 18, 20, 21 and 25. A set of seven dates were added as the band proclaimed “overwhelming demand” for tickets to the 17,500-seat venue.

The band is set up to sell 297,000 seats at The Sphere series, dubbed a “venue launch” rather than a residency.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
New Wynn lawsuit focused on slot machine attendant’s tip sharing
New Wynn lawsuit focused on slot machine attendant’s tip sharing
2
Hail a ride to California: LV-to-LA chauffeur service launches
Hail a ride to California: LV-to-LA chauffeur service launches
3
8 bodies found in Mexican resort of Cancun
8 bodies found in Mexican resort of Cancun
4
Lake Mead human remains identified as fisherman who disappeared in 1998
Lake Mead human remains identified as fisherman who disappeared in 1998
5
Some closures at Lake Mead scheduled during High Flow Experiment
Some closures at Lake Mead scheduled during High Flow Experiment
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Student struck by car near northwest high school
Student struck by car near northwest high school
More ‘Dropicana’ work: I-15 closures planned near Allegiant Stadium
More ‘Dropicana’ work: I-15 closures planned near Allegiant Stadium
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
More at stake than fresh towels: Room cleaning bill hints at contract battle
More at stake than fresh towels: Room cleaning bill hints at contract battle
Savvy Senior: Tips and resources for preparing your will
Savvy Senior: Tips and resources for preparing your will
Trump’s effort to block Pence testimony rejected by appeals court
Trump’s effort to block Pence testimony rejected by appeals court