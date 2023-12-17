57°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Kats

A’s for art: Athletics stadium to feature Fisher art collection

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 17, 2023 - 8:58 am
 
Updated December 17, 2023 - 10:36 am
Athletics owner John Fisher speaks during a news conference after a Major League Baseball owner ...
Athletics owner John Fisher speaks during a news conference after a Major League Baseball owners meeting in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. The Oakland Athletics’ move to Las Vegas was unanimously approved Thursday by Major League Baseball team owners, cementing the sport’s first relocation since 2005. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Oakland Athletics owner John Fisher, middle, watches during Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals b ...
Oakland Athletics owner John Fisher, middle, watches during Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics in San Francisco, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

The A’s manager was once Art Howe. Now we’re asking: Art, how?

Apologies for succumbing to mirth. But in what could be grand slam for high culture in Vegas, Athletics owner John Fisher plans to display selections from his family’s acclaimed collection at the A’s stadium on the Strip.

Word from multiple sources familiar with Fisher’s design plans is that the owner has been talking for months of developing an art program in Las Vegas. These pieces would be exhibited in the team’s new home at the Tropicana hotel-casino site.

The program would also showcase art from Southern Nevada artists.

The family collection was developed by Fisher’s late father, Don Fisher; and his mother, Doris F. Fisher; co-founders of The Gap clothing stores.

According to the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA), The Doris and Donald Fisher Collection is among the world’s greatest collections of contemporary art.

The exhibit has taken over three floors of the museum and is “distinguished by significant concentrations of works by Alexander Calder, Ellsworth Kelly, William Kentridge, Anselm Kiefer, Sol LeWitt, Agnes Martin, Gerhard Richter, Richard Serra, and Andy Warhol, among others,” according to the SFMOMA website.

The collection includes more than 1,100 works, mostly from the 1960s. Las Vegas historians will note Warhol’s iconic 1963 “Triple Elvis” is featured in the collection.

The family had long kept the collection private and rarely spoke publicly about the pieces. But the Fishers opened an exhibit of the collection at SFMOMA in June 2010.

As founders of the Gap apparel company, the couple began buying art pieces a few years after they opened their first store in San Francisco in 1969. They had wanted just to decorate their first office, then located in suburban Burlingame, Calif.

The collection blossomed into one of most famous, mystique-laden art projects in the world. Allan Schwartzman, a veteran Manhattan art adviser and curator, told the New York Times the Fishers Collection is “one of the great collections assembled in our time.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
2023 NFR Las Vegas 9th go-round results
2023 NFR Las Vegas 9th go-round results
2
CCSD schools under tuberculosis investigation from health district
CCSD schools under tuberculosis investigation from health district
3
Wynn sued by family of woman who died playing slot machine
Wynn sued by family of woman who died playing slot machine
4
2023 NFR Las Vegas 10th go-round results
2023 NFR Las Vegas 10th go-round results
5
NFR finale: 20-year-old rookie among 8 world champions crowned
NFR finale: 20-year-old rookie among 8 world champions crowned
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
A’s John Fisher says he has no intentions of selling team
A’s John Fisher says he has no intentions of selling team
Historic signs from Strip’s oldest property to be restored
Historic signs from Strip’s oldest property to be restored
How long for Adele in Las Vegas? As long as she wants
How long for Adele in Las Vegas? As long as she wants
Summerlin features public art, historic memorials
Summerlin features public art, historic memorials
LGBTQ boutique hotel opens in downtown Las Vegas
LGBTQ boutique hotel opens in downtown Las Vegas
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week