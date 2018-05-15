Australian Bee Gees have the fever — ‘Golden Knight Fever’

Golden Knights’ feverish playoff run inspired the band to change the lyrics of that tune, and ride the expansion team’s unlikely playoff success.

Wayne Hosking as Maurice Gibb, from left, David Scott as Robin Gibb, and Michael Clift as Barry Gibb of the Australian Bee Gees, a Bee Gee tribute band, perform at the Thunder Showroom at the Excalibur hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 13, 2018. The band altered the lyrics of "Night Fever" to celebrate the Golden Knights. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Wayne Hosking as Maurice Gibb, from left, David Scott as Robin Gibb, and Michael Clift as Barry Gibb of the Australian Bee Gees, a Bee Gee tribute band, perform at the Thunder Showroom at the Excalibur hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 13, 2018. The band altered the lyrics of "Night Fever" to celebrate the Golden Knights. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Wayne Hosking as Maurice Gibb, from left, David Scott as Robin Gibb, and Michael Clift as Barry Gibb of the Australian Bee Gees, a Bee Gee tribute band, perform as Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes dances at the Thunder Showroom at the Excalibur hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 13, 2018. The band altered the lyrics of "Night Fever" to celebrate the Golden Knights. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Wayne Hosking as Maurice Gibb, from left, David Scott as Robin Gibb, and Michael Clift as Barry Gibb of the Australian Bee Gees, a Bee Gee tribute band, perform as Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes dances at the Thunder Showroom at the Excalibur hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 13, 2018. The band altered the lyrics of "Night Fever" to celebrate the Golden Knights. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Wayne Hosking as Maurice Gibb, from left, David Scott as Robin Gibb, and Michael Clift as Barry Gibb of the Australian Bee Gees, a Bee Gee tribute band, perform as Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes dances at the Thunder Showroom at the Excalibur hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 13, 2018. The band altered the lyrics of "Night Fever" to celebrate the Golden Knights. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

David Scott as Robin Gibb, left, Michael Clift as Barry Gibb of the Australian Bee Gees, a Bee Gee tribute band, perform as Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes dances at the Thunder Showroom at the Excalibur hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 13, 2018. The band altered the lyrics of "Night Fever" to celebrate the Golden Knights. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Wayne Hosking as Maurice Gibb, from left, David Scott as Robin Gibb, Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes, and Michael Clift as Barry Gibb of the Australian Bee Gees, a Bee Gee tribute band, perform at the Thunder Showroom at the Excalibur hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 13, 2018. The band altered the lyrics of "Night Fever" to celebrate the Golden Knights. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Wayne Hosking as Maurice Gibb, from left, David Scott as Robin Gibb, and Michael Clift as Barry Gibb of the Australian Bee Gees, a Bee Gee tribute band, perform as Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes dances at the Thunder Showroom at the Excalibur hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 13, 2018. The band altered the lyrics of "Night Fever" to celebrate the Golden Knights. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Wayne Hosking as Maurice Gibb, from left, David Scott as Robin Gibb, and Michael Clift as Barry Gibb of the Australian Bee Gees, a Bee Gee tribute band, perform as Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes, dances with Katie Kenner of the Sex Tips For Straight Women From A Gay Man show, at the Thunder Showroom at the Excalibur hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 13, 2018. The band altered the lyrics of "Night Fever" to celebrate the Golden Knights. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Wayne Hosking as Maurice Gibb, from left, David Scott as Robin Gibb, and Michael Clift as Barry Gibb of the Australian Bee Gees, a Bee Gee tribute band, perform as Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes, dances with Katie Kenner of the Sex Tips For Straight Women From A Gay Man show, at the Thunder Showroom at the Excalibur hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 13, 2018. The band altered the lyrics of "Night Fever" to celebrate the Golden Knights. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Wayne Hosking as Maurice Gibb, from left, David Scott as Robin Gibb, and Michael Clift as Barry Gibb of the Australian Bee Gees, a Bee Gee tribute band, perform as Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes, dances with Katie Kenner of the Sex Tips For Straight Women From A Gay Man show, at the Thunder Showroom at the Excalibur hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 13, 2018. The band altered the lyrics of "Night Fever" to celebrate the Golden Knights.Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Wayne Hosking as Maurice Gibb, from left, David Scott as Robin Gibb, and Michael Clift as Barry Gibb of the Australian Bee Gees, a Bee Gee tribute band, perform as Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes, dances with Katie Kenner of the Sex Tips For Straight Women From A Gay Man show, at the Thunder Showroom at the Excalibur hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 13, 2018. The band altered the lyrics of "Night Fever" to celebrate the Golden Knights. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

David Scott as Robin Gibb of the Australian Bee Gees, a Bee Gee tribute band, performs at the Thunder Showroom at the Excalibur hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 13, 2018. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

David Scott as Robin Gibb of the Australian Bee Gees, a Bee Gee tribute band, performs at the Thunder Showroom at the Excalibur hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 13, 2018. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Wayne Hosking as Maurice Gibb, from left, David Scott as Robin Gibb, and Michael Clift as Barry Gibb of the Australian Bee Gees, a Bee Gee tribute band, perform at the Thunder Showroom at the Excalibur hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 13, 2018. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Wayne Hosking as Maurice Gibb, from left, David Scott as Robin Gibb, and Michael Clift as Barry Gibb of the Australian Bee Gees, a Bee Gee tribute band, perform at the Thunder Showroom at the Excalibur hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 13, 2018. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Michael Clift as Barry Gibb of the Australian Bee Gees, a Bee Gee tribute band, performs at the Thunder Showroom at the Excalibur hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 13, 2018. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

David Scott as Robin Gibb of the Australian Bee Gees, a Bee Gee tribute band, performs at the Thunder Showroom at the Excalibur hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 13, 2018. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Michael Clift as Barry Gibb of the Australian Bee Gees, a Bee Gee tribute band, performs at the Thunder Showroom at the Excalibur hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 13, 2018. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Michael Clift as Barry Gibb of the Australian Bee Gees, a Bee Gee tribute band, performs at the Thunder Showroom at the Excalibur hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 13, 2018. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Michael Clift as Barry Gibb of the Australian Bee Gees, a Bee Gee tribute band, performs at the Thunder Showroom at the Excalibur hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 13, 2018. The band altered the lyrics of "Night Fever" to celebrate the Golden Knights. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Michael Clift as Barry Gibb of the Australian Bee Gees, a Bee Gee tribute band, performs at the Thunder Showroom at the Excalibur hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 13, 2018. The band altered the lyrics of "Night Fever" to celebrate the Golden Knights. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

David Scott as Robin Gibb of the Australian Bee Gees, a Bee Gee tribute band, performs at the Thunder Showroom at the Excalibur hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 13, 2018. The band altered the lyrics of "Night Fever" to celebrate the Golden Knights. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

David Scott as Robin Gibb of the Australian Bee Gees, a Bee Gee tribute band, performs at the Thunder Showroom at the Excalibur hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 13, 2018. The band altered the lyrics of "Night Fever" to celebrate the Golden Knights. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

David Scott as Robin Gibb of the Australian Bee Gees, a Bee Gee tribute band, performs at the Thunder Showroom at the Excalibur hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 13, 2018. The band altered the lyrics of "Night Fever" to celebrate the Golden Knights. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

David Scott as Robin Gibb of the Australian Bee Gees, a Bee Gee tribute band, left, and Michael Clift as Barry Gibb perform at the Thunder Showroom at the Excalibur hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 13, 2018. The band altered the lyrics of "Night Fever" to celebrate the Golden Knights. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Wayne Hosking as Maurice Gibb, from left, David Scott as Robin Gibb, and Michael Clift as Barry Gibb of the Australian Bee Gees, a Bee Gee tribute band, perform at the Thunder Showroom at the Excalibur hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 13, 2018. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

The Australian Bee Gees have the fever.

They’ve had it for seven years, in fact, singing, “Night Fever” to packed houses nightly at Excalibur on the Strip.

But the Golden Knights’ feverish playoff run inspired the band to change the lyrics of that tune, and ride the expansion team’s unlikely playoff success.

So it’s “Golden Knight Fever,” a song re-imagined with the lyrics, “Golden Knight Fever, Knight fever. We know how to do it,” and, “Golden Knight fever, Knight fever. We know how to show it!”

Original members Wayne Hosking (Maurice Gibb), David Scott (Robin Gibb) and Michael Clift (Barry Gibb) began working on the tune only last week. The show’s producer, Adam Steck of SPI Entertainment, was asked if the show had thought of re-fashioning the lyrics to match the Golden Knights’ nickname.

“Not yet, but stand by,” Steck said.

Company manager Ron Guarnieri outfitted the gents in Golden Knights hats and jerseys. By Sunday, the tune was ready to debut. It was a one-and-done effort, at least for now, performed just for the one show. But the guys hope “Golden Knight Fever” can be the team’s official theme song, so if any VGK folks are watching …

Contact John Katsilometes at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.