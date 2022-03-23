AVN Expo returning to the Strip, in-person for 2023

The AVN Show is setting up for a new venue for the new year, kicking off 2023 at Resorts World Las Vegas.

Skye Watson, from left, University Liz and Scarlet LoveU greet fans on webcams during AVN Adult Entertainment Expo at the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas in January 2018. (K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Porn star Aidra Fox poses for fans during the AVN Adult Entertainment Expo at Hard Rock hotel-casino in Las Vegas in January 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

AVN Expo and related events are returning to an in-person format from Jan. 4-7 at Resorts World. Event sponsor AVN Media Network announced the move on Tuesday. The conference and awards show most recently held court in-person at Hard Rock Hotel in January 2020.

The annual event was to return to a full-capacity format at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas last January, but announced in September it would remain a virtual event.

The AVN Expo celebrates its 25th anniversary next year. The AVN Awards show, or Porn Awards, celebrates its 40th birthday in 2023. As the AVN websites states, the 2023 show “will bring together thousands of adult stars and content creators along with more than 500 exhibitors showcasing the latest innovations and newest developments across the adult entertainment spectrum.

AVN Media Network CEO Tony Rios said in a statement, “We are beyond excited to welcome all our friends and colleagues in the industry and the fans of adult entertainment around the world back to the AVN Show live and in person in Las Vegas. We’re also thrilled to get back to our roots on the Las Vegas Strip and give the 2023 AVN Show an entirely new look and feel.”

The AVNs originally were held at Sands Convention Center, then the Palms, before moving to Hard Rock Hotel.

The AVN Awards will once more honor the top achievements in productions and retail and product innovations in the adult-film industry over the past year. The GayVN Awards will honor the best in gay adult entertainment, and on Jan. 5 is holding a red-carpet event for the first time in the event’s history.

