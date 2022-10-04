84°F
‘Awakening’ to open Nov. 7 at Wynn Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 4, 2022 - 11:26 am
 
“Awakening” opens Nov. 7, 2022, at Wynn’s new Awakening Theater. Showtimes are 7 and 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. (Wynn Las Vegas)
“Awakening” opens Nov. 7, 2022, at Wynn’s new Awakening Theater. Showtimes are 7 and 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. (Wynn Las Vegas)
Co-producers of "Awakening" at Wynn Las Vegas are shown, from left: Michael Curry, Baz Halpin a ...
Co-producers of "Awakening" at Wynn Las Vegas are shown, from left: Michael Curry, Baz Halpin and Bernie Yuman. (Wynn Las Vegas)

“Awakening” is what happens after the dream, after a pandemic shutdown and at the start of a new era of entertainment at Wynn Las Vegas.

The show replacing “Le Reve” opens Nov. 7 at Wynn’s new Awakening Theater. Showtimes are 7 and 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays (tickets start at $125, available at AwakeningLasVegas.com).

Lavish, ambitious and adventurous, “Awakening” is a $120 million project, including an overhaul of the “Le Reve” theater, which will remain a 360-degree, in-the-round experience.

The show is conceived and developed by former Siegfried & Roy manager Bernie Yuman, acclaimed producer-director Baz Halpin, and producer-designer Michael Curry. Two-time Oscar-winning actor Sir Anthony Hopkins narrates.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

