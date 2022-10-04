‘Awakening’ to open Nov. 7 at Wynn Las Vegas

“Awakening,” a $120 million production show, opens in place of the long-running “Le Reve.”

“Awakening” opens Nov. 7, 2022, at Wynn’s new Awakening Theater. Showtimes are 7 and 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. (Wynn Las Vegas)

Co-producers of "Awakening" at Wynn Las Vegas are shown, from left: Michael Curry, Baz Halpin and Bernie Yuman. (Wynn Las Vegas)

“Awakening” is what happens after the dream, after a pandemic shutdown and at the start of a new era of entertainment at Wynn Las Vegas.

The show replacing “Le Reve” opens Nov. 7 at Wynn’s new Awakening Theater. Showtimes are 7 and 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays (tickets start at $125, available at AwakeningLasVegas.com).

Lavish, ambitious and adventurous, “Awakening” is a $120 million project, including an overhaul of the “Le Reve” theater, which will remain a 360-degree, in-the-round experience.

The show is conceived and developed by former Siegfried & Roy manager Bernie Yuman, acclaimed producer-director Baz Halpin, and producer-designer Michael Curry. Two-time Oscar-winning actor Sir Anthony Hopkins narrates.

