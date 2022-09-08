‘Awakening,’ Wynn’s ‘Le Reve’ replacement, opening this fall

“Awakening” is the title and fall is the start time for the show replaceing “Le Reve” at Wynn Las Vegas.

“Awakening,” the new show “Le Reve” is set to open this fall, with tickets expected to go onsale in early October. A Wynn Las Vegas spokesperson confirmed these details of the production Wednesday afternoon.

The show is being developed by the resort and Baz Halpin’s Silent House Production company. Halpin’s operation also led the creation of Katy Perry’s “Play” at The Theatre at Resorts World, and has also developed live performances by such artists as Silk Sonic, Harry Styles and Gwen Stefani.

Over the years, Halpin’s client list has also included Imagine Dragons, Britney Spears, Pink, Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Cher, Florida Georgia Line, Selena Gomez, Tyler, the Creator, the Jonas Brothers and Khalid.

“Awakening” is reportedly dance-centric, employing at least 60 performers at a rate of $1,650 per week (with a six-show-per-week schedule). That is industry standard for this scale of production. The show is described as a “theatrical experience,” on the same plane as Cirque du Soleil’s productions on the Strip.

A casting call for the show asked for artists trained in, “Contemporary Dance, Street Style Dance, Acro Dance, Contortion Dance, Vogue, Hand-Tutting, Flamenco (primary focus on upper body posture and handwork, not the footwork), Animation, Krumping, Jazz, En Pointe, Tribal (including Zaouli, Hula, Haka, Shemakhinskaya Bayaderka, Dancehall/ Afro-Cuban).” The show is also staging actors, dancers, vocalists, and multi-discipline performers.

It won’t be an aquatic show. The old Le Reve Theater was locked, and its watery stage drained, when the show announced it was closing in August 2020. The show was a COVID-19 casualty, shutting down after running more than 6,000 shows since opening with the hotel in 2005.

