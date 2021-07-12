Backstreet Boys make Zappos Theater home for the holidays

Backstreet Boys’ return to Zappos Theater is the proverbial gift under the Christmas tree.

Backstreet Boys, from left, Nick Carter, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean, Howie Dorough and Kevin Littrell plan “A Very Backsteet Christmas Party” at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood in November and December. (Dennis Leupold)

Blue Man Group and the Backstreet Boys are shown at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood on Saturday, April 27, 2019. (Blue Man Group)

The Backstreet Boys are shown during their hand-print ceremony at Planet Hollywood on Friday, April 12, 2019. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

(L-R) Singers Howie Dorough, Kevin Richardson, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell and Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys perform during the launch of the group's residency "Larger Than Life" at The Axis at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on March 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage)

Backstreet Boys, from left, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean, Nick Carter, Kevin Littrell and Howie Dorough plan “A Very Backsteet Christmas Party” at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood in November and December. (Dennis Leupold)

It’s not a rap show. It’s an unwrap show. Backstreet Boys’ return to Zappos Theater is the proverbial gift under the Christmas tree.

For the first time, BSB is performing a themed holiday show on the Strip in their return to Planet Hollywood. “A Very Backstreet Christmas Party” runs for a dozen shows from Nov. 11-Dec. 23. Tickets are on sale 10 a.m. Friday. All shows start at 8 p.m. (go to ticketmaster.com for ticket info, and backstreetboys.com for VIP meet-and-greet updates).

The band poetically announced these 12 days of Christmas, billed as a limited engagement, on social media Monday morning.

While the army’s been nestled all snug in their beds, and visions of BSB danced through their heads… We’ve planned and we schemed such a glorious show… It’s time that we told you! We just want you to know… pic.twitter.com/KmGoYWIVzp — Backstreet Boys (@backstreetboys) July 12, 2021

“While the army’s been nestled all snug in their beds, and visions of BSB danced through their heads … We’ve planned and we schemed such a glorious show … It’s time that we told you! We just want you to know…”

The show’s animated logo, a lineup of five holiday nutcrackers, images of the band’s members was then displayed.

The seemingly indefatigable lineup Nick Carter, A.J. McLean, Brian Littrell, Kevin Richardson and Howie Dorough are also planning their first Christmas album, to coincide with the residency run. The Christmas show should incorporate holiday classics and the hit-making boy band’s biggest hits and new originals.

Carter had indicated the band’s plans for holiday cheer last week, saying, “‘There is a 99.9 percent chance that the weather is going to be perfect for the Backstreet Boys in Las Vegas. Even though it’s hot right now, expect snow flurries by the end of the year.”

“Larger Than Life,” BSB’s original residency at Zappos Theater, ran for 80 dates, ending April 27, 2018. BSB is also celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2023. An extended commitment and a Strip show tied to that benchmark might well be in the band’s plans.

Carter and McLean are also joining Wanya Morris of Boyz II Men and Joey Fatone of ‘N Sync for “After Party, The Las Vegas Experience,” at Sands Showroom at The Venetian, running Aug. 19-22.

And, BSB, concert promoter Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment will again donate $1 of every ticket purchased to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada (BGCSNV). Throughout their “Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life” residency, the Backstreet Boys donated $180,000 to the organization.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.