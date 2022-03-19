Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter debuts NFT art on the Strip

Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys is shown with his first NFT digital art piece at Resorts World Las Vegas on Friday, March 18, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Kats! Bureau at this writing is Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas. The event in question is the Afterparty NFT Art and Music Festival. The first-of-its-kind conference celebrates new NFT creations, including music and digital artistic images and music. The show runs through Saturday night at Resorts World and Area15.

We are here to nab Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys as he “live mints” his first digital NFT art piece. The image of an industrial-style alien figure was projected on the side of Resorts World’s Strip-facing tower.

Carter has long investigated the value of reaching new fans by creating art available exclusively on digital platforms. NFTs are built on the same technology as such digital currencies as Bitcoin. Fans can access the original work (be it an image or recording) by activating a QR code. They can also purchase art pieces with cryptocurrencies. This is no meager hobby. Some of these digital pieces have sold for millions of in the crypto marketplace.

I asked Carter, who rose to fame with BSB in the 1990s, what his NFT foray means to his original fans.

“The message that I have for our fans is, this is the future, and know how non-fungible tokens and blockchain works. I have been educating myself for about five-six years on it,” Carter said after his creation debuted on the Strip. “It will transform the industry. You see a lot of artists out there, like Snoop, who are embracing it. But there are a lot of people who don’t know what it means, what it is, what it does. I say you should learn about it, because it is here now.”

Carter said Backstreet Boys are collectively reviewing how NFTs can benefit their touring and recording projects.

“I see a lot of benefits to use NFTs to memberships to fan clubs,” Carter said. “That’s what I love about blockchain. It creates direct access to our fans.”

As the song says, Backstreet’s back at the Colosseum on April 8-9 and April 15-16. The group headlined a successful run at Zappos Theater from 2017-2019.

“We’re really excited about that, it’s been two years since we’ve been dancing and singing and we’re just picking back up again,” Carter said. “It’s great being back with Caesars Entertainment, we had one of the biggest and fastest-selling residencies ever in Las Vegas. It made me come here and stay, I’m still a resident of Las Vegas.”

The shows at the Colosseum kick off BSB’s “DNA World Tour 2022.” The Backstreet holiday production that was shelved last year might be revived in November or December.

“The Christmas album is done, and the show and the album were supposed to go hand in hand,” Carter said. “It would be nice to do that show. (Laughs) We’ll see how tired we’re going to be by then. But hey, anything is possible. It would be a great experience. We’re entertainers, and we are ready to entertain.”

LightHouse goes ‘Dark’

“Particle Ink: Speed of Dark” is set to open at April 16 the LightHouse the Arts District. The venue is at 918 Main Street, just across from The English Hotel. The project is envisioned by The LightPoets, creative minds behind the New York cabaret show “Sleep No More,” along with former Cirque and Disney Imagineering artists.

“Speed of Dark” is set to run for 12 weeks. The experience is yet another Vegas recreational amenity described in an ethereal way, similar to many of the installations at Area15. The attraction is created by a rupture in the Particle Ink Metaverse, a mix of the virtual and physical worlds. The experience is to lure visitors to an abandoned warehouse that is a portal into the 2.5th dimension, the undiscovered zone between being asleep and awake. Characters are made of light, guests are meant to feel as if they are walking through a graphic novel.

Particle Ink Executive Producer Cesar Hawas says, “As Las Vegas emerges as an immersive entertainment hub, it provides the ideal location to push the boundaries of art, technology and theatricality.” OK, we’re ready to be swept away.

‘Red’ to Thursdays

Keeping with attractions in venues fashioned as chic warehouses, “Rated Red” at The Portal at Area15 has expanded its schedule. The the burning burlesque show has added a 9 p.m. Thursday night show. The production also plays at 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. Fridays. Catch the great Sophia Monica, who also co-stars in “Zombie Burlesque,” a righteous dance troupe and live band. Projections, too, and food from star chef Todd English.

Get yer buzz on

The St. Baldrick’s Day head-shaving event is back at the (replica) Brooklyn Bridge at New York-New York’s Nine Fine Irishmen beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday. The shaving runs through the evening. Celeb shavers include the casts of “Wow,”“Extravaganza,” “Thunder From Down Under,” “Fantasy,” “Marriage Can be Murder,” “X Country” and the new Cirque show, “Mad Apple.” Headliners Piff the Magic Dragon, Xavier Mortimer, Farrell Dillon and Adam London are also set to appear. We’re emceeing, along with Vegas broadcast stars J.J. Snyder and Shawn Tempesta, and Vegas Golden Knights announcers Katie Marie Jones and Bruce Cusick. It’s like an all-star beauty salon, where only one hairstyle is offered.

Ah, Bach!

Rock vocalist Sebastian Bach is the latest shrunken-head honoree at The Golden Tiki. The former Skid Row front man was honored Sunday, after the Judas Priest show at Zappos Theater (a lot of metal heads were in town). Managing Partner Branden Powers has awarded more than 100 tiny heads since the place opened in 2015, and every one creeps you out.

Cool Hang Alert

Cover-rockers High Rocktane is up Saturday, the Spazmatics on Friday, and Latin Breeze on March 26 at Ravello Lounge at M Resort. All shows start at 8 p.m. and run through midnight. Great room, high-quality music experiences, and no cover charge(s).

