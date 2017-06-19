Backstreet Boys offer free tickets for Animal Foundation donations

Brian Littrell, left, and Nick Carter, second from right, of Backstreet Boys, and Brian Kelley, second left, and Tyler Hubbard, right, of Florida Georgia Line, perform at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

The Backstreet Boys are shown playing to a full house at Axis theater at Planet Hollywood on April 19, 2017. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal). @JohnnyKats

The Backstreet Boys are shown playing to a full house at Axis theater at Planet Hollywood on April 19, 2017. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal). @JohnnyKats

Brian Littrell of the Backstreet Boys performs an onstage meet-and-greet at Axis theater at Planet Hollywood on April 19, 2017. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal). @JohnnyKats

The Backstreet Boys are also the pet-shop boys in Las Vegas.

As they continue their swift-selling run at Axis at Planet Hollywood, BSB is partnering on a ticket give-away with The Animal Foundation.On Friday and Saturday, any fan making a gift-card donation to Petco or PetSmart of a minimum of $100 receives two tickets to the “Larger Than Life” shows at Axis.

Tickets for BSB’s extended engagement through November and February are onsale now.

Donated gift cards go toward care of the amimals housed by The Animal Foundation. Cards must be purchase from either Petco or PetSmart locations, and a receipt must be provided. Donations can be made at at the Lied Animal Shelter, 644 North Mojave Road in Las Vegas, between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Just go to the large white tent on the property to make that transaction.

“We typically see a rise in intakes at the shelter during the summer months and are currently at capacity,” The Animal Foundation Director Jeff Stilson said in a statement. “Donations are always a huge help and very appreciated. We thank the Backstreet Boys for their support in tackling this issue in our community.”

“We try to take advantage of every opportunity we can to give back,” Brian Littrell of the Backstreet Boys said, also in a statement. “We hope our support draws awareness to help shelter animals and increase adoptions during the summer months when animals in Las Vegas most need our help.”

BSB opened their extended engagement in Las Vegas on March 1. They The Backstreet Boys are currently recording their new album, and this year collaborated with Florida Georgia Line on the single, “God, Your Mama, And Me.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.