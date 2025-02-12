46°F
Legendary boy band puts up a tease; Las Vegas is in play

Kevin Richardson, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Brian Littrell, and AJ McLean of Backstreet Boys, ...
Kevin Richardson, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Brian Littrell, and AJ McLean of Backstreet Boys, perform "Don't go Breaking My Heart" at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., in June 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 11, 2025 - 7:12 pm
 

Backstreet Boys are Sphere-bound.

The band posted a social media video at 5 p.m. Pacific time Tuesday, with the time stamp “08:00.00 AM ET 2.12.2025.” Sources familiar with the band’s plans confirm it is an announcement of a residency at the bulbous wonder.

The original BSB lineup of Nick Carter, A.J. McLean, Brian Littrell, Kevin Richardson and Howie Dorough is a proven critical and financial success on the Strip, having performed 80 shows at Axis Theater/Zappos Theater (today’s PH Live) from March 1, 2017-April 27, 2019.

Officials at MSG Entertainment, which owns the Sphere, have not responded to a request for comment, keeping in the company’s policy to decline comment on acts that have not been announced.

A series at Sphere would test the band’s demand. Sphere is set for 17,500. PH Live tops out at about 4,600.

Kenny Chesney is the latest Sphere headliner to set dates, 15 total from May 22-June 21.

BSB most recently performed in on the Strip at the Colosseum on April 8-9 and April 15-16 of 2022, filling dates left opened when Adele postponed her original residency.

Boy bands are experiencing something of a revival on the Strip. BSB contemporaries New Kids on the Block have booked 24 shows at Dolby Live from June this year into February 2026.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

