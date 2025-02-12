Backstreet Boys set for series at Sphere in Las Vegas

The Backstreet Boys are headed to the world-famous Sphere in Las Vegas.

Backstreet Boys are playing Sphere for nine dates July 11, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26 and 27. (Live Nation)

As forecast, Backstreet Boys are the first boy band to play Sphere.

The band announced Wednesday morning on social media its plans for “Into The Millennium,” the first boy band and pop act to play the Bulbous Wonder. The performances will run July 11, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26 and 27

“I Want It That Way,” and “Larger Than Life,” will be delivered or enhanced with the Sphere’s trailblazing visuals and sound. General on sale begins at 9 a.m. Feb. 21 at backstreetboys.com. Ticket-hotel packages are on sale Friday through @VibeePresents.

The original BSB lineup of Nick Carter, A.J. McLean, Brian Littrell, Kevin Richardson and Howie Dorough is a proven critical and financial success on the Strip, having performed 80 shows in its “Larger Than Life” residency at Axis Theater/Zappos Theater (today’s PH Live) from March 1, 2017-April 27, 2019.

“Backstreet’s baaaaaack baby!” Carter posted on his social channels. “We’re bringing he party to @SphereVegas this July 2025.”

A series at Sphere would test the band’s demand. Sphere is set for 17,500. PH Live tops out at about 4,600.

Kenny Chesney is the latest Sphere headliner to set dates, 15 total from May 22-June 21.

BSB most recently performed in on the Strip at the Colosseum on April 8-9 and April 15-16 of 2022, filling dates left opened when Adele postponed her original residency.

Boy bands are experiencing something of a revival on the Strip. BSB contemporaries New Kids on the Block have booked 24 shows at Dolby Live from June this year into February 2026.

