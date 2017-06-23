Backstreet Boys tickets sell out, raise $15K for animal charity

Singers A.J. McLean, Kevin Richardson, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough and Brian Littrell of The Backstreet Boys attend the Sugar Factory grand opening at Fashion Show on Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/WireImage)

The Backstreet Boys sure have some dogged fans.

The relentlessly popular boy band currently headlining at Axis at Planet Hollywood has reached the limit of its ticket alottment in a charity partnership with The Animal Foundation at Lied Animal Shelter.

In the promotion, fans were invited to present gift cards of at least $100 from Petco and PetSmart to the Lied Shelter at 644 North Mojave Road in Las Vegas for a pair of BSB tickets. The campaign was supposed to run today and also from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

Instead, the full complement of Backstreet Boys tickets was gone in about three hours. In that three-hour spree, the event brought in about $15,500 for The Animal Foundation to support shelter animals. More than 250 tickets for BSB’s shows in November or February were made available by the band and its concert promoter, Live Nation.

#bsbvegas tickets are sold out! #Thankyou to all of our donors. We're offering @pitbull tickets for donations. Quantity is limited. pic.twitter.com/4RZNKnvvdf — Animal Foundation (@animalfndlv) June 23, 2017

Though the Backstreet tickets have been issued, the campaign lives on. Those who are still eager to trade their gift cards for show tickets can still trade those cards for tickets to Pitbull’s shows in July or August. One card of $100 can be exchanged for two tickets.

“The response from the community and Backstreet Boys fans has just been tremendous,” Amanda Moore, Live Nation executive marketing director, said in a statement. “We are so pleased we could work together with The Animal Foundation to raise funds to support shelter animals, particularly during the hot summer months when the need is so great.”

