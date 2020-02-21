Barry Manilow calls off Thursday night performance at Westgate

Barry Manilow called out Thursday, but is due back for Friday and Saturday night shows.

Barry Manilow is shown on Valentine's Day at International Theater at Westgate Las Vegas as he announces a 900-CD give-away of his "Night Songs II" album. (Cashman Photo)

Barry Manilow has called out of his Thursday-night show at International Theater at Westgate Las Vegas.

Manilow is reportedly under the weather, nothing serious. Ticket refunds are furnished at the point of purchase. Tickets to Thursday’s performance can also be used for a future show. Manilow is due back Friday and Saturday nights.

The hotel is also giving a coupon for a free buffet to all ticket-holders to the canceled show, along with tickets to any Thursday night shows at Westgate Cabaret.

Manilow’s is the latest illness to befall headliners in Las Vegas. Gwen Stefani bowed to illness for four shows this month at Zappos Theater, returning Saturday night.

The Doobie Brothers called off six sold-out shows because of an illness in the band, rescheduling the series for November.

