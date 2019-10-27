Barry Manilow closes Westgate gala with a flourish

He arrived on the scene, striding under a spotlight, to close the first gala fundraiser for the Victoria Siegel Foundation at Westgate Ballroom.

Barry Manilow performs in a surprise appearance during the "Evening to Save Lives," benefitting the Victoria Siegel Foundation combatting prescription drug abuse, at Westgate Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Barry Manilow performs in a surprise appearance during the "Evening to Save Lives," benefitting the Victoria Siegel Foundation combatting prescription drug abuse, at Westgate Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Barry Manilow performs in a surprise appearance during the "Evening to Save Lives," benefitting the Victoria Siegel Foundation combatting prescription drug abuse, at Westgate Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

A cutout of Jose Canseco from early in his career with the Oakland Athletics is shown Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at his Showtime Car Wash at 5893 W. Tropicana Ave. in Las Vegas. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Jose Canseco is shown with comedian and podcast partner Martin Montana at the opening of Jose Canseco Showtime Car Wash on Saturday. Oct. 26, 2019. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Westgate Las Vegas founder David Siegel sought a surprise superstar to perform at the first “Evening to Save Lives” gala at his Las Vegas hotel on Friday night.

He didn’t need to look far.

Barry Manilow arrived on the scene, striding under a spotlight, to close the first gala fundraiser for the Victoria Siegel Foundation at Westgate Ballroom.

Manilow, of course, is the resident headliner at the hotel’s International Theater, telling the cheering audience, “I just happened to be in the neighborhood and I thought I’d drop by.”

Manilow sang three songs, the a cappella “One Voice,” followed by “Can’t Smile Without You,” and “Copacabana,” ending the night on buoyantly for what we call the “posh pit” near the front of the stage.

Remarkably, the event was assembled in less than four months, led by Westgate general manager Cami Christensen and Victoria Siegel Foundation executive director Mina Lu, drawing an impressive sellout crowd of 900. The gala pulled in at least $1 million in its inaugural year, through table sales, a silent and live auction, and individual donations. Siegel has already set Sept. 19, 2020, as the next event.

“It’s one of the perks of owning the hotel, I get to set the date,” Siegel said at the post-party at the hotel’s Versailles Sky Villa. “I think we exceeded expectations tonight.”

Siegel offset all operations expenses himself, meaning all money raised during the evening was donated directly to the Siegel Foundation to fight drug abuse, and also to fund Victory Clubs, an initiative that provides services and perks for teenagers across the country who can stay clean and sober.

Manilow’s first selection was a nod to the book “Victoria’s Voice,” the inspiration for the event. The book was originally the diary kept by Victoria Siegel, who died at age 18 on June 6, 2015 of an accidental overdose of methadone and sertraline. David and Jackie Siegel have established the foundation in her name to promote the use of Naloxone, which halts the effects of an overdose.

Prior to Manilow’s appearance, Scott Stapp of Creed; and former “Baz” and Postmodern Jukebox cast member Jaclyn McSpadden, along with the Las Vegas Academy Choir, performed for the sold-out crowd.

“I must say that this organizations most emotional and genuine organizations I’ve ever heard of, because it is so full of heart,” Manilow said as a kind of closing statement. “For David and and Jackie to take this horrible experience, and instead of burying their heads in the sand, they turned it into such a positive experience that will save the lives of so many young people. It is downright inspiring.”

‘Soakland’ Athletic

Jose Canseco opened his Showtime Car Wash on West Tropicana on Saturday. He welcomed more than 100 guests between 10 a.m.-1 p.m. After the throng dissipated, he disclosed the name of his new podcast with comic partner Martin Montana, his former cast mate from “Renegades” at Caesars Palace: “Steroids, Sports and Aliens.”

That seems to cover it.

“We tried to get ‘hookers’ in there, too,” Canseco said. “But I think ‘Steroids, Sports and Aliens’ is catchy enough.”

Canseco and Montana are planning to record at the car wash each Wednesday, beginning this week if all goes according to plan.

The business is replete with cut-outs of Canseco in his playing days with the Oakland Athletics in the late-1980s and early ’90s, or what we call The Mullet Era. Canseco actually squared off with one visage of himself, drawing back as if to throw a punch and saying, “What are you looking at?”

He expounded on his now-tabled plans for a Bigfoot excursion in his RV. That tour, with five spots taken by those paying a $5,000 to tool around seeking the great creature, has been pushed back to next year.

“I’ve been a huge Bigfoot and supernatural fan forever,” Canseco said. “I have two RVs and I was just tweeted, messing around, saying I would love to take one of these RVs to find Bigfoot and who wants to come along? It went crazy, so we put together an excursion.”

Team Canseco is ready to wash that rig — and maybe even Bigfoot himself — at the end of this odyssey.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram