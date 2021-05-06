Barry Manilow sets date for relaunch at Westgate

Barry Manilow is performing in September-October, and again in November-December, setting the stage for a possible holdiday show.

“Barry Manilow: The Hits Come Home” are finally home in September. And, Manilow will be singing at his Las Vegas home at the start of the holiday season.

Manilow has pushed his reopening at Westgate’s International Theater to Sept. 16, the hotel announced Thursday. These were the dates originally set for June. Manilow’s upcoming dates in the fall are Sept. 16-18, Sept. 23-25, Oct. 14-16, and Oct. 21-23. He’s back Nov. 11-13, and Dec. 2-4 (tickets start at $54.74 and are on sale now).

Those who have tickets for the postponed June shows will be contacted directly with rescheduling options.

Manilow’s December performances line up with the possibility Manilow will continue on for his first holiday-themed residency production in Las Vegas. He has performed more than 500 shows in his Westgate production, which debuted in May 2018. The show is a spirited run of Manilow’s classics, topped with a lengthy, feather-filled account of “Copacabana.”

“I can’t wait to get back on stage at my Las Vegas home, the International Theater, and get back together with our amazing fans,” the superstar said in a statement issued Thursday.

Manilow has long been a Vegas residency favorite. He spent five years, 2005-2010, at the Las Vegas Hilton (which is today’s Westgate) and another two at Paris Las Vegas.

