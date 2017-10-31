‘Baz’ makes a great catch with Eric Jordan Young

Column fave and ex-“Vegas! The Show” star Eric Jordan Young is the new resident director of “Baz — A Musical Mash Up” at Palazzo Theater.

Eric Jordan Young performs during "Shakin'" at the Sin City Theater in the Planet Hollywood hotel-casino at 3667 Las Vegas Blvd., South, in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2014. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Eric Jordan Young performs during "Shakin'" at the Sin City Theater in the Planet Hollywood hotel-casino at 3667 Las Vegas Blvd., South, in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2014. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Eric Jordan Young, center, performs with dancers Claudia Mitria, left, and Sarah Storey during "Shakin'" at the Sin City Theater in the Planet Hollywood hotel-casino at 3667 Las Vegas Blvd., South, in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2014. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Eric Jordan Young (Courtesy)

Eric Jordan Young, center, performs with a chorus line during "Vegas! the Show" at the Saxe Theater at Planet Hollywood. He is leaving the show after his contract wasn't renewed. (Duane Prokop/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kendra Wilkinson, (R) and Jai Rodriguez perform during "Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man" on June 8, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for WE tv)

"Marilyn! The New Musical" is seeking a venue in a Strip resort. (Prospect House Entertainment)

The Kats! Bureau at this writing is the courtyard outside Jean Philippe Patisserie at Bellagio, which abuts Giardini Garden Store and its Christmas display. The store began setting up its holiday exhibit the first week of September.

Whew. I can’t even clear my head of that information before considering a $217 purchase of a snow globe.

More from this scene:

Oh, to be Young

Column fave and ex-“Vegas! The Show” star Eric Jordan Young is the new resident director of “Baz — A Musical Mash Up” at Palazzo Theater (the title is also new, reflecting the mishmash of Baz Luhrmann musicals sampled).

Young essentially oversees quality control and day-to-day minutiae for the musical, working with Actors Equity Producer and General Manager Blair Farrington. EJY, as he’s known to friends, assumed the post about four weeks ago.

“My job is maintaining the performances and structure of the show, making sure it stays as great as it is, if not better,” Young says. “It’s a hot show, it deserves to have eyes on it all the time to help keep it growing.”

Young’s career on the Strip dates nearly 25 years, when he appeared in the touring version of “Dreamgirls” at Aladdin Theater for the Performing Arts. He then opened Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Starlight Express” at the Las Vegas Hilton. “Express” was the city’s predominant (and only) rollerskating musical, as well as the show that forged a design change in the showroom where Elvis headlined. The booths were pulled out in favor of proper theater seating.

Young later appeared in “Chicago” at Mandalay Bay, in the theater where “Michael Jackson One” is now staged. He is also the host of “The Cocktail Cabaret” show coming to a Caesars Entertainment club this year (and I hope someone barges in with an announcement of a venue soon).

“I’m excited to be able to choreograph and direct while still performing,” Young says. Asked if he’ll have time to fulfill all of his commitments, he laughs, “Oh, we’ll find out.”

Jai on Vegas

Jai Rodriquez has deemed Las Vegas to be a “lonely, isolating town” and says he can’t wait until Jan. 3. I can’t either, because it means I’ll have taken down my Christmas tree …

Rodriguez made his comments Saturday on a Facebook post. Monday, he explained that he has had difficulty connecting in Las Vegas. Rodriguez works a wearying schedule, no question. He’s ping-ponged between performances as Dan Anderson opposite Kendra Wilkinson’s Robyn Brown in “Sex Tips For Straight Women From a Gay Man” (which closes Jan. 3) at Paris Las Vegas, and his role as David Silva in the CBS series “Wisdom of the Crowd.”

“I think I’m going through what many performers go through when you’re working a full schedule in Las Vegas and missing friends and family,” Rodriguez says. “It’s nothing against Vegas, it’s just the nature of being onstage in a city that is very fast-paced to begin with. I was used to this pace when I lived in New York, but after I moved to L.A. and have become a little older, I’ve gotten more relaxed, maybe even lazy, in my private life.”

Las Vegas is not always so relaxed, but Rodriguez has said he’s made some friends in town and plans to hit some scenes filled with fellow artists who have made Vegas their home. He’s planning to catch “Alice” at Red Rock Resort, the Composers Showcase of Las Vegas at Myron’s Cabaret Jazz, anything at The Space and Kenny Davidson’s Friday night hang at Tuscany Suites.

These are spots to meet interesting folks from all over the place, even Idaho. Rodriguez has just a couple months to plug in, and I hope to catch him out sometime. I’ll even open a fizzy-water tab at the bar.

‘Marilyn’ turning heads

Conceived and produced by Tegan Summer, the musical “Marilyn” has drawn significant interest from Caesars Entertainment. Paris Las Vegas has been batted around as a possible venue for the show, which showcased at The Space in August and again in a private show Sunday night. The production charts Monroe’s dual personalities as Norma Jean Baker and as the international actress and pinup model.

Who was where

O.J. Simpson at John Cutter Grill & Tavern on Sunday night … Comic Jo Koy and his wife, Amy Bray, at the 10 p.m. Friday performance of “Absinthe” at Caesars Palace.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.