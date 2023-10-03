Beatle ducks into ‘Love,’ Adele in busy Vegas weekend

Sir Paul stopped by “Love” Saturday afternoon, hours before the 7 p.m. performance. Then he was off to Adele.

If you were to recommend shows to see in Vegas last weekend, U2 at The Sphere, Adele at the Colosseum and “The Beatles Love” at the Mirage would be at or near the top.

Paul McCartney visited all those shows.

A caveat, Sir Paul stopped by “Love” Saturday afternoon, hours before the 7 p.m. performance. He just walked right in. He’s granted that sort of access, somehow.

McCartney entered the theater “totally impromptu,” according to a show rep. He found aerialist Sasha Harrington rehearsing. The two posed for a photo for the ages.

Paul McCartney graced us with an impromptu visit to The Beatles LOVE, where the magic of The Fab Four lives on.

Later, McCartney took in “Weekends With Adele,” seated in a VIP booth just behind the main section. The “When We Were Young” singer was singing that song when she stopped at McCartney and the two hugged and clasped hands.

Aware of the moment, the crowd cheered heartily.

Hoops legend LeBron James was seated to the McCartney’s left, their booths separated by the sound console.

Fellow rocker Jon Bon Jovi posted from the show. Multibillionaire Jeff Bezos (on the very short list of people in the theater worth more than McCartney) and “Postcard From Earth” creator Darren Aronofsky were also spotted at the performance.

They were seated in the section in front of McCartney, separated by the aisle where Adele greets VIPs. Or, on Saturday, the VVIPs.

As reported many hours ago, McCartney was in the crowd for “U2 UV: Achtung Baby” at The Sphere. “Macca is in our presence,” Bono called from the stage. “It’s like having Mozart. Your songs will be played in a thousand years, dude. Just know that we love you, and we’ve stolen a lot of your songs.”

True. Find many of them at “Love.”

