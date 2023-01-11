Beck’s shows with ZZ Top, Depp highlighted Vegas career

Jeff Beck, who died Tuesday at 78, most recently headlined the Pearl at the Palms in November, with Johnny Depp as special guest.

Guitarist Jeff Beck performs in concert at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2010 in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini)

Legendary guitarist Jeff Beck performs in concert at The Sands Event Center on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2013, in Bethlehem, Pa. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

Jeff Beck’s connections to Las Vegas were usually obvious. He appeared at the Pearl at the Palms in November, with Johnny Depp as special guest.

Beck died Tuesday at 78, after “suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis,” according to his representative. Beck was also friends with fellow rock legend and Vegas resident Billy F. Gibbons. The British rock legend co-headlined with ZZ Top, and also Ann Wilson of Heart, for a half-dozen shows through Texas, Alabama and Tennessee in September.

The two guitar greats had actually discussed Beck joining the band’s most recent run at The Venetian Theatre in December, but their schedules didn’t match. ZZ Top and Beck co-headlined The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel (today’s Theater at Virgin Hotel) in August 2014.

Beck also co-headlined the Pearl with Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys in October 2013.

But Beck’s Vegas-styled collaborations were not always so apparent. Las Vegas Strip headliner Donny Osmond was a guest vocalist on Beck’s video of the 1985 single “Ambitious.” Osmond continues to play that clip in his show at Harrah’s.

Beck was known to be a vintage-car buff, a passion he shared with Gibbons. In a 2013 interview, he said he had rifled through hot-rod magazines as a teenager. “I just loved the chromed engines and, just, it was glamorous. How could a car be that glamorous, with white-wall tires, when you had the mundane little soapboxes that we had?”

Beck arrived in the States with the Yardbirds in the mid-1960s. He recalled in 2013, “It unfolded like a surreal dream, really. By the time I hit Vegas, I’d seen my first Bucket T and got taken for a ride in it. The rest is history.”

