Before shutting down Vegas show, Sheeran serenades couple

Ed Sheeran performs "Life Goes On" at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Two hours before calling off his show at Allegiant Stadium, Ed Sheeran crashed a wedding in downtown Las Vegas.

Toting an acoustic guitar and joined by his backing singers, Sheeran ambled into A Little White Wedding Chapel at 3:30 p.m. Saturday for Jordan and Carter Lindenfield’s ceremony. The couple are from Austin, Texas.

The group performed an unplugged version of his song, “Magical.” Sheeran posted a clip of the event on his Instagram page. It was the first time the song had been showcased on social media.

Sheeran also signed the wedding certificate as a “witness,” though the doc was reportedly ceremonial.

A Little White Chapel owner Cliff Evarts said Sheeran had contacted the chapel on Friday with his idea of busting into an actual ceremony. He arrived for the Lindenfields’ service with security detail. The Rev. Diana Moran officiated.

Evarts purchased A Little White Chapel from its longtime owner Charolette Richards in November 2022. Richards had run the business since 1961. At the time of the sale, she estimated more than 1 million wedding ceremonies had been performed at the chapel on 1301 Las Vegas Blvd. South.

The chapel is famous internationally for hosting celebrity weddings. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were married at A Little White Chapel in July 2022. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were married there in May 2019. Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, Michael Jordan and Juanita Vanoy, Frank Sinatra and Mia Farrow, and Steve Lawrence and Eydie Gorme are among the dozens of celebs to be wed at the chapel.

Evarts has several wedding-chapel interests downtown. He is founder and CEO of Vegas Weddings, which also operates Viva Las Vegas Wedding Chapel and its connected Vegas Events Center on Las Vegas Boulevard just south of Charleston Boulevard, taking over for Ron DeCar in November 2020.

