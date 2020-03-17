Bellagio Fountain show temporarily suspended

It is the first such halt in performances, other than for maintenance, in the attraction’s 21-year history.

The Fountains of Bellagio show on Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, at Bellagio, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

A hashtag for the show ending the debut of the new water show based on "Game of Thrones" at the Bellagio Fountains on Sunday, March 31, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A wall of blue flames during the debut of the new water show based on "Game of Thrones" at the Bellagio Fountains on Sunday, March 31, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Frontman Brendon Urie, center, and members of the Las Vegas rock band Panic! at the Disco perform at the Fountains at Bellagio ahead of the Vegas Golden Knights-Washington Capitals NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena Thursday, June 7, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

An MGM Resorts International spokeswoman said Tuesday the show would be halted until further notice. The water show, known to stop traffic on the Strip because of onlookers, typically runs 30 minutes in the afternoons and early evenings, and every 15 minutes from 8 p.m. to midnight.

The music sampling set to the spirited, choreographed fountains includes “Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds” by the Beatles, “Time to Say Goodbye” by Andrea Bocelli, “God Bless the USA” by Lee Greenwood, “Your Song” by Elton John, “Viva Las Vegas” by Elvis Presley, “Luck Be a Lady” by Frank Sinatra, “My Heart Will Go On” by Céline Dion, a medley by Tiesto and “The Sound of Silence” by Disturbed.

Also, Bruno Mars filmed his “24K Magic” video while riding a Jet Ski across the water. Vegas bands Imagine Dragons, The Killers and Panic! At the Disco have used the 8-acre, man-made lake as a backdrop for live performances.

PATD’s performance of “High Hopes” was famously halted when wind blew a sheet of water across the floating stage. The show was arranged for the pregame telecast for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Golden Knights and Washington Capitals at T-Mobile Arena.

