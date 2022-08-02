Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez make Vegas marriage official

Ben Affleck’s and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding in Las Vegas on July 17 has been made legal.

Jennifer Lopez, right, and Ben Affleck attend a photo call for a special screening of "Marry Me" at DGA Theater on Feb. 8, 2022, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Jennifer Lopez, right, and Ben Affleck pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Last Duel' during the 78th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were married in Las Vegas on July 17.

Legally.

The couple’s marriage certificate has been returned to the Clark County Clerk’s office. Presiding officiant Ryan Wolfe, a longtime Vegas wedding official, signed off on the couple’s vows.

Affleck and Lopez rolled into A Little White Wedding Chapel at about 12:30 a.m. The famous chapel, opened since 1951, stayed open past its midnight closing hour to accommodate the couple.

“We were about to close, and all of a sudden, we see a Cadillac Escalade pull up, and this couple walks in and they start talking to us, and to be honest with you, at first, I did not even realize who it was,” Wolfe said in published media reports days after the ceremony. “I guess you just don’t expect Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck to walk in your chapel every day. So, it took me completely off guard.”

The license was issued to Benjamin Geza Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who is also identified as Jennifer Affleck. The couple picked up that document at the Clark Country Marriage License Bureau at about 11:30 p.m.

The morning after the ceremony, Lopez posted on her “On The JLo” online newsletter, “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

Affleck Lopez Marriage Certificate by Las Vegas Review-Journal on Scribd