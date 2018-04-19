Betting on the Knights, burlesque and a new underground bar

The Kats! Bureau at this writing is the home office in the Arts District. The Bureau went silent for a couple of days for a trip to Disneyland , where I observed Mickey Mouse actually signing autographs.

Upon return, I swept into (pun intended) the D Las Vegas Longbar to watch the Vegas Golden Knights finish off the Los Angeles Kings. Positioned in Seat 1, as always, was co-owner Derek Stevens.

So I have spent quality time with a beloved character with a beguiling image and distinctively recognizable attire. The other is Mickey Mouse.

In case you are interested, Stevens had no money on the Knights-Kings series. He famously waged $25,000 on Michigan to win the NCAA Tournament title this year, a bet that would have paid $1 million had the Wolverines prevailed. They didn’t, nor did he.

But there will be no such gaming theatrics this time. “I’m just rooting,” says Stevens, whose hotel is the official Downtown Las Vegas casino partner of the newest NHL franchise team.

Stevens originally hails from Detroit, and for a few years actually lived downtown in an apartment building connected to Joe Louis Arena, the longtime home of the Detroit Red Wings.

“The Red Wings always had a big, big impact on the community, and I remember that very vividly” Stephens says. “Detroit was kind of known as Hockey Town. The energy the Red Wings created around the community was so tremendous, and I always felt if Las Vegas could get an NHL team, the same thing would happen here.”

It has, so Stephens is sporting a No. 18 James Neal jersey and Golden Knights hat, which he wears backward for (I believe) good luck. But just for rooting purposes. No wagering — and that goes for the remainder of the playoffs, too.

Staples of Staples

Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Chief Executive Officer Bill McBeath and his wife, Shannon, were among the Vegas dignitaries in attendance at Game 4 at Staples Center. The McBeaths arrived in full Golden Knights regalia, and also in full confidence, carrying brooms (for evidence, check out the Instagram posts from both Bill and Shannon. Great stuff). The couple was joined by Cosmopolitan Vice President of Casino Operations Brian Benowitz and his wife, Laura.

Also cheering in the arena: Palms General Manager Jon Gray and his wife, Ruth; John Nelson, senior vice president of AEG Live Las Vegas; and AEG Vice President of Booking Bobby Reynolds and his wife, Laura.

Myron at Myron’s

Those venturing to Myron’s Cabaret Jazz at the Smith Center to join Norm Clarke in his latest “Conversations With Norm” speaker series included venue namesake and Smith Center President Myron Martin, Clint Holmes, Kelly Clinton-Holmes, Earl Turner and myself. The discussion was loosely (as it turned out) themed on the evolution of Las Vegas entertainment. It was great fun, kind of like playing a live version of “Vegas Jeopardy,” with lots of frivolity from the stage.

Martin mentioned a few of the resident superstars on the Strip, “We have Celine, Britney, J-Lo — and there’s always room for J-Lo!”

Fans of TV commercials starring a certain embattled comedian will understand that pun …

And this is the moment we remind again that tickets for “Hamilton” at the Smith Center go on sale at 10 a.m. April 28. Martin, who has helped book every production at Reynolds Hall in since it opened six years ago and is the city’s lone Tony Award voter, says will be the toughest ticket ever for a Broadway show in Las Vegas.

Burlesque throws it open

The only person at Tuesday’s Burlesque Hall of Fame opening ceremony who had difficulty handling a pink boa was Mayor Carolyn Goodman. But after a few attempts cutting through the boa, which was used in place of a ribbon for the opening event, her honor ably finished the task.

Burlesque legend Tempest Storm led the list of stars attending the event, a lineup that also included event emcee Melody Sweets, 2005 Miss Exotic World Michelle L’Amour, Miss Exotic World co-host Blanche DeBris, 2015 Mr. Exotic World Matt Finish; touring star (and former Las Vegan) Roxi D’Lite.

BHoF Executive Director Dustin Wax and his staff of Buttercup, Darby Fox and Rae Hanley (and a host of volunteers) have revitalized an important attraction in downtown Las Vegas. As the only permanent museum in the country devoted to the burlesque culture and history, BHoF should effectively complement such favored Vegas destinations as Neon Museum and Mob Museum.

And on that topic …

Underground activity

On Thursday, The Mob Museum will host its much-anticipated (at least, I have been anticipating it much) grand unveiling of The Underground at the Mob Museum. The space opens to the public 9 a.m. Friday.

Prohibition history is unearthed underground with a working distillery and speakeasy in a 1920s-themed entertainment/educational space. I love the speakeasy concept and live-entertainment stage, and eager to see how it is programmed. But I’ll appreciate the distillery’s offerings only visually.

AFAN’s stats

The numbers are in for Aid for AIDS of Nevada’s (AFAN) 28th annual AIDS Walk Las Vegas, held Sunday at Town Square. The event drew more than 3,000 walkers and raised $260,000. Those numbers are down from last year, when 5,500 participants raised nearly $300,000. The event was held on an uncommonly busy weekend for citywide events, with UNLVino also held Saturday night at Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health and the ACM Awards show at MGM Grand on Sunday night.

Nonetheless, organizers deemed the event a success with performances from Tenors of Rock at Harrah’s, performers from “Le Reve” at Wynn Las Vegas, the skaters from “WOW” at the Rio, Ruby Lewis of “Marilyn: A New Musical” at Paris Las Vegas, the cast of “Chippendales” at the Rio; Las Vegas Academy’s Broadway Collective troupe, famed Vegas drag queen Norma Llyaman, and the stars of “Miss Behave Game Show” at Bally’s.

Tony Dovolani, guest-hosting in “Chippendales” beginning Thursday and running through May 24, warmed the crowd up by teaching a few dance steps. Once again, Penn & Teller were the event’s grand marshals.

The day’s celeb co-hosts, Chester Lockhart and Scheana Shay from “Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man” at Paris Las Vegas, also posted on social media they would be leaving the show effective May 6, when their contracts time out. That language has since been removed. More on that show’s future, in the future.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.