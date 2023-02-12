56°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Kats

Beyoncé adds second Vegas ‘Renaissance’ show

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 11, 2023 - 6:03 pm
 
FILE - Singer Beyonce performs on stage during her Mrs. Carter Show World Tour 2013, on Wednesd ...
FILE - Singer Beyonce performs on stage during her Mrs. Carter Show World Tour 2013, on Wednesday, May 15, 2013, at the Sportpaleis in Antwerp, Belgium. Beyonce is wearing a custom, hand beaded white peplum one-piece by designers Ralph & Russo. Hosiery provided by Capezio. (Photo by Yosra El-Essawy/Invision for Parkwood Entertainment/AP Images)

Beyoncé got a quick verdict on demand for her Renaissance World Tour tour stop at Allegiant Stadium.

The all-time Grammy Award champion has added a second tour stop in Las Vegas, on Aug. 27, less than a week after Ticketmaster listed her tickets on its Verified Fan link. Allegiant Stadium announced the added show on social media “due to high demand.”

Beyoncé will have sold about 80,000 tickets in Las Vegas over two shows by the time she hits town for her first performance on Aug. 26.

The updated ticket protocol, from the Allegiant Stadium post:

“Unique access codes will be sent to Verified Fans who were previously waitlisted for the Las Vegas, NV show during the BeyHive and Citi Verified Fan Presales and Verified Fan Onsale. Fans who receive these codes will be determined by a lottery-style selection process. Tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis, and receiving a code does not guarantee tickets.”

The superstar made history at last Sunday’s Grammy Awards show, winning best dance/electronic album for “Renaissance.” That trophy moved her past the Hungarian-British conductor George Solti, whose record of 31 Grammys had stood for more than 20 years.

The “Rennaisance” series is Beyoncé’s full tour since the “Formation” tour in 2016. The superstar

The upcoming series opens May 10 in Stockholm, and hits North America on July 8. The tour also stops in Brussels, Barcelona, Cologne, Frankfurt, Hamburg, and more in Europe in May and June. Additional North American cities include Boston, Charlotte, Dallas, Detroit, Kansas City, Louisville, Miami, Minneapolis, Nashville, New Orleans, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, San Francisco, St. Louis, Tampa and Vancouver.

PodKats! Episodes

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
Nevada governor declares state of emergency after fuel pipeline leak
Nevada governor declares state of emergency after fuel pipeline leak
2
$3.2M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$3.2M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
3
First look inside Downtown Las Vegas’ ‘hot’ new casino — PHOTOS
First look inside Downtown Las Vegas’ ‘hot’ new casino — PHOTOS
4
Is red wine good for your health or not? Cardiologists weigh in
Is red wine good for your health or not? Cardiologists weigh in
5
Fontainebleau is biggest hotel project in U.S. but won’t be largest on Strip
Fontainebleau is biggest hotel project in U.S. but won’t be largest on Strip
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Sphere president sidesteps U2 questions, but promises 4-6 superstar acts
Sphere president sidesteps U2 questions, but promises 4-6 superstar acts
Madonna adds 2nd show in Vegas, 13 across US
Madonna adds 2nd show in Vegas, 13 across US
Stunt superstar David Blaine tacks on 6 shows on the Strip
Stunt superstar David Blaine tacks on 6 shows on the Strip
NFL owner staging free downtown rock concert, memorabilia show
NFL owner staging free downtown rock concert, memorabilia show
Madonna’s ‘Celebration Tour’ to headline Vegas
Madonna’s ‘Celebration Tour’ to headline Vegas
Music legend James Taylor headlining a series on the Strip
Music legend James Taylor headlining a series on the Strip