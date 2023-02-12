Beyoncé adds second Vegas ‘Renaissance’ show

FILE - Singer Beyonce performs on stage during her Mrs. Carter Show World Tour 2013, on Wednesday, May 15, 2013, at the Sportpaleis in Antwerp, Belgium. Beyonce is wearing a custom, hand beaded white peplum one-piece by designers Ralph & Russo. Hosiery provided by Capezio. (Photo by Yosra El-Essawy/Invision for Parkwood Entertainment/AP Images)

Beyoncé got a quick verdict on demand for her Renaissance World Tour tour stop at Allegiant Stadium.

The all-time Grammy Award champion has added a second tour stop in Las Vegas, on Aug. 27, less than a week after Ticketmaster listed her tickets on its Verified Fan link. Allegiant Stadium announced the added show on social media “due to high demand.”

Beyoncé will have sold about 80,000 tickets in Las Vegas over two shows by the time she hits town for her first performance on Aug. 26.

The updated ticket protocol, from the Allegiant Stadium post:

“Unique access codes will be sent to Verified Fans who were previously waitlisted for the Las Vegas, NV show during the BeyHive and Citi Verified Fan Presales and Verified Fan Onsale. Fans who receive these codes will be determined by a lottery-style selection process. Tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis, and receiving a code does not guarantee tickets.”

The superstar made history at last Sunday’s Grammy Awards show, winning best dance/electronic album for “Renaissance.” That trophy moved her past the Hungarian-British conductor George Solti, whose record of 31 Grammys had stood for more than 20 years.

The “Rennaisance” series is Beyoncé’s full tour since the “Formation” tour in 2016. The superstar

The upcoming series opens May 10 in Stockholm, and hits North America on July 8. The tour also stops in Brussels, Barcelona, Cologne, Frankfurt, Hamburg, and more in Europe in May and June. Additional North American cities include Boston, Charlotte, Dallas, Detroit, Kansas City, Louisville, Miami, Minneapolis, Nashville, New Orleans, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, San Francisco, St. Louis, Tampa and Vancouver.

