Beyoncé bringing ‘Cowboy Carter’ tour to Las Vegas

Beyonce has made it official — she’s bringing her “Cowboy Carter” tour to Las Vegas.

Beyonce accepts the award for album of the year for "COWBOY CARTER during the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. Blue Ivy Carter looks on from right.(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

We can finally throw a lasso around Beyonce’s “Cowboy Carter” plans in Las Vegas.

The recording superstar is performing her upcoming tour at Allegiant Stadium on July 25. Promoter Live Nation announced the date Monday morning. The show closes Beyoncé’s formally titled “Cowboy Carter Rodeo Chitlin’ Circuit Tour.”

Multiple presale ticket offerings are available ahead of the general on sale, which will take place starting Tuesday, March 25 at 12 p.m. PT at ticketmaster.com. For information on the presale ticket offerings, visit Beyonce.com.

Rumors of a Las Vegas show surfaced after Beyoncé name-checked Las Vegas in a graphic shared on social media to announce the upcoming tour. But when dates for the first set of shows were announced, Las Vegas wasn’t included.

Live Nation said that “exceptional demand drove the addition of nine more shows” for the tour, which was initially announced with 22 stadium shows.

Pivotal was demand for the shows four at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles running April 28, May 1, May 4 and May 7. The strategy was reportedly to maximize sales at that stadium before going on sale at Allegiant Stadium, the venue closest to the L.A. market on this tour.=

Beyoncé played two shows at Allegiant Stadium in August 2023 on her “Renaissance World Tour.” The 43-year-old icon is headlining Soldier Field in Chicago; Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London; MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.; NRG Stadium in Houston; Northwest Stadium in Washington; and Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta from July 7-14, before the culmination at Allegiant Stadium.

Along with the Las Vegas show, two dates apiece have been added in London and Atlanta. Billboard reports that 94 percent of the pre-sale tickets have been sold, a month after being they were posted and six weeks until opening night.

Fans had complained about high ticket prices, up to about $1,800 for the Sweet Honey Pit VIP section in front of the stage. On Ticketmaster, the SoFi prices range from $1,000 in the closest floor seats, to about $700, $500 and $300 further back on the floor and in the lower section, $240 in the middle sections and around $70 for upstairs seats.

Beyoncé won the Grammy for Album of the Year for the first time also Country Album of the Year, producing an instant GIF with her startled reaction, for “Cowboy Carter.”

The 35-time Grammy winner had been in talks with Sphere officials last year, but scheduling for a residency at the venue could not be arranged. But she remains in-play, someday, for a series at Sphere.

