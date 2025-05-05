67°F
Beyoncé drops Sphere, snaps up another Vegas venue in new clip

Beyonce appears at a campaign event for Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala H ...
Beyonce appears at a campaign event for Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris in Houston, on Oct. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 5, 2025 - 12:18 pm
 

There’s more than one Vegas venue to play in, and with.

Beyoncé has dropped Sphere and is now toying with Allegiant Stadium, as her “Cowboy Carter” tour has kicked off at SoFi Stadium in L.A. The series closes at Allegiant on July 25-26.

In her first two shows at SoFi Stadium last Monday and again Wednesday, Beyoncé was shown in a video interlude walking across the Strip and plucking Sphere from the landscape. The scene was dubbed “Attack of the 400 Foot Cowboy.”

As we confirmed last week (with the New York Post first to report), Sphere CEO and Chairman James Dolan issued a cease-and-desist letter to the artist known as Bey, demanding she remove that scene.

She has. In its place is a new video, where the superstar walks tall over the Strip and picks up a branded Allegiant Stadium. The 35-time Grammy winner taps the top twice, and “BANG” in neon pops up. Her Parkwood production company posted a video on Instagram of the segment, with the comment, “What happens in Vegas starts with a BANG …”

The clip ends with the sound of a slot machine catching a jackpot.

Reps for the artist and production company Live Nation have not responded to requests for comment. Nor have officials with Allegiant Stadium, which, if nothing else, is the beneficiary of some unexpected and widespread social-media buzz.

The updated video is funny while also complying with Sphere’s cease and desist. It is also a fine way to promote the upcoming Vegas shows — here we are talking about them again. Once more, Bey knows what she’s doing.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

